Scott backs free speech after suing Brac vlogger

Dan Scott (from social media)

(CNS): Dan Scott, the leader of the CINP and candidate for Cayman Brac East, has said it is very important to protect free speech. As he left the courthouse on Friday after another hearing in his lawsuit against local vlogger Kerry Tibbetts-Whittaker, he told CNS that people can be insulting or mean about him but they can’t defame him.

The hearing was behind closed doors, but his attorney confirmed that the court had ordered Tibbetts-Whittaker to take down the videos in question and edit out the defamatory comments about Scott. Then she is free to repost them.

