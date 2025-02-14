Saunders won’t join but willing to work with PPM

Chris Saunders on Radio Cayman on Friday

(CNS): Christ Saunders (BTW) has said he will not be joining the PPM, but out of the three political parties running in the upcoming general election, they are the group he is most inclined to back. He claimed the party has a “social conscience”, despite his past criticisms of the Progressives for the excessive concessions given to wealthy developers during their 2017-21 government. Saunders also spoke for his friend and parliamentary colleague, Kenneth Bryan, saying he wouldn’t be joining the PPM either.

