Saunders: Roper alleged MPs involved in organised crime
(CNS): During a Cabinet meeting in December 2022, Martyn Roper, the Cayman Islands governor at the time, accused members of the government of being involved in serious organised crime, Chris Saunders told parliament last week. Saunders tabled two emails written in January 2023, one from Roper to members of Cabinet and the other his response, which referred to the disagreement between them and allegations of imperialism and racism. The correspondence clearly shows Saunders’ contempt for the UK’s previous representative.
An email from Roper sent to Cabinet on 11 January 2023 referred to discussions the day before among members about illegal gambling legislation and why it had not passed in parliament, and said that during those discussions, he had been accused of being a racist.
In his response sent a few hours later, Saunders, the deputy premier and finance minister at the time, said that comments Roper had made at a Cabinet meeting in December 2022 were racist.
In the correspondence, Roper admitted to making some “uncomfortable” comments about why the legislation had not been passed by MPs, though he did not reveal what those comments were. Instead, he suggested that Cabinet dispel the theory by passing the legislation he felt was necessary to deal with the crime associated with gambling.
However, in a very long response, Saunders alleged that the governor had accused the government of “being controlled by organised crime”, an accusation that went well beyond “uncomfortable” but was racist. He also accused Roper of constantly questioning the motives of Cabinet members who disagreed with him.
In his email to the Cabinet members, Roper said Saunders had not only accused him of racism but had said he should “go home, the sooner the better”, which Roper suggested was “likely a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct”.
The government has still not passed the legislation to increase the fines for illegal gambling in the Cayman Islands, which is now recognised as a major criminal enterprise. People here are able to buy illegal numbers under the counter in numerous locations, such as bars, small mini-marts, barber shops, salons and other small businesses, for lotteries that take place all over the region.
The PACT government had made the decision prior to these Cabinet meetings to withdraw a proposed gambling bill and put it to a parliamentary select committee.
However, it appears that Roper was keen to see the government address the issue more quickly. “I have not heard any overwhelming arguments for delay. Our law enforcement experts advise me action is necessary and needed now to protect our community. I ask Cabinet colleagues to reconsider their positions and engage with the Select Committee process.”
In his response to Roper’s email, Saunders said while the governor was quick to accuse him of breaching the Ministerial Code of Conduct, he had failed to recognise that his own behaviour and language were “imperialistic, offensive, and condescending in nature” and his “default position was that the government was controlled by organized crime”.
“And the worst part is Governor, you were oblivious to your comments even after 5 of 8 Cabinet Ministers left immediately at the end of Cabinet and refused to break bread with you at what was to be your last Christmas lunch here in the Cayman Islands. It is your inability to see your actions why we are now in this position,” Saunders wrote in his email.
He said that Roper’s threats to use section 81 of the Constitution (which deals with the governor’s reserved poser) and the constant questioning of ministers’ motives were “highly unprofessional and completely unacceptable”, given that they were all duly elected representatives of the people of the Cayman Islands.
Saunders also pointed out that then-premier Wayne Panton had spent the previous 21 months trying to find a balance between the governor’s priorities and those of his elected colleagues.
“He has done it with a lot of patience and professionalism, sometimes to the detriment of his standing with his colleagues and your comment last December was not just uncomfortable, but a slap in his face also. Do you honestly think that he would lead a group of Ministers that were influenced by organized crime?” Saunders asked.
Two and a half months after this exchange of emails, Saunders was fired from the PACT government amid allegations of bullying in his office and differences of opinion with Panton on policy. However, the row between the governor and Roper also seems to have played a role in the breakdown of relationships within Cabinet.
When he reflected on this issue in parliament during the referendum debate last week, Saunders spoke about how Roper had tried to get the previous premier, Sir Alden McLaughlin, to bring the bill, but he had refused. Then Roper had tried again with PACT.
Speaking about that January 2023 Cabinet meeting and the five ministers who had left abruptly afterwards, he took aim at the members who had not left, implying that they had failed to defend Caymanians.
One of the referendum questions to be put to voters on Election Day in April is whether or not they support a national lottery. If the answer is ‘yes’ and a local Cayman lottery is rolled out, the sanctions for illegal gambling would likely be increased.
See the communication from Saunders and Roper below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Turks and Caicos?
FCDO. DIRECT RULE NOW!!
Drain the swamp. Deport every illegal here. Crush the Jamaican cartels. Two elections of direct rule NOW.
They doth protest too much ….
#roperwasright
Saunders is a fraud! A complete and utter narcissist who loves the sound of his own voice. I hope he gets voted into oblivion.
Governor Roper is a good man who had him and his cronies sussed.
In a circus full of clowns, he is the most clownish. A waste of air.
Come on now, as so called “True Christians”, who do not lie, everybody KNOWS these Islands are run by the “LODGE”. No member of the lodge has EVER been convicted. facts, the local LODGE here in Cayman is run under the foot of the Grand Lodge in Jamaica. They answer to them there.
Its a known FACT the corruption the “LODGE” here, and in Jamaica generate via favourtisms and special treatments.
Why do you think the Standards in Public Life Law cannot, and will never be passed…..
The Lodge members swear an oath by god go serve the lodge. Any body in Gov’t, especially MP’s, have to swear an oath by God too. Who wins in a conflict????
Cash or prayers…..
UNDENIABLE FACTS RIGHT THERE…… GET OFF YOUR BUTTS AND MAKE A CHANGE….
Saunders’ email, just wow.
Please don’t let this pompous buffoon anywhere near power again. The email makes him look like an utter child.
Please, BT West, do better!!!
2022 – Wasn’t Saunders part of the PACT government that brought in an amendment to the Anti-Corruption Act that had the effect of making it almost impossible to prosecute corrupt politicians? Probably just a coincidence……….
What on earth are you talking about?
Politicians being in the pockets of organised crime – hardly news to anyone even remotely conscious.
Politicians being corrupt and selling out Cayman and Caymanians to special interests – not news either
‘Politicians being in the pockets of organised crime – hardly news to anyone even remotely conscious.’
As reported by Net News at least 8-9 years ago in an edition that had to be hastily withdrawn and destroyed. If I remember correctly that story related to funding from the drugs trade.
Chris Saunders, be respectful, people have moms too and you don’t want to send them to the hospital do you?
I tend to agree with the governor. If you are accused of something that is not true an innocent person would fight for the truth not run away of refuse to eat with the governor. The racist thing I would just dismiss, that card is played too often. Two people disagreeing is not racism. I do firmly believe the government is corrupt, but very clever in hiding the money trail.
Roper never Accused, he merely declared that police intelligence sources had reported to him that politicians may be involved in cover ups.
Chris immediately takes this as a racist accusation….. Methinks that pig doth squeal too much.
Saunders disqualifies himself, and all those that might associate with him.
One has to wonder what is the reason for Saunders making this document public. It just further justifies in my view why Bodden Town West should be hunting for a new candidate … one can only hope.
Governor actually tries to do his job and point out what complete scumbags our politicians are, so gets called a racist.
Hence, we now have a Governor who does nothing other than attend events XXX. And the politicians continue destroying the country.
I’m starting to feel a bit of sympathy for Wayne, although it was all his doing, and it looks like he hasn’t really learned his lesson yet. I’m sure he must have kept repeating this line from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to himself “Morons, I’ve got morons on my team”.
Why would Saunders be so stupid as to publish the email that quite clearly contradicts everything that he said in his response to it? Moron!
Just another clown in the circus.
Martyn Roper, the Cayman Islands governor at the time, accused members of the government of being involved in serious organised crime, Chris Saunders told parliament last week.
I would not be surprised if Saunders and others were involved in crime, but I would find it very difficult to attribute the words “serious” or “organized” to any of their actions.
And now, the Jamaican gangs have taken over the illegal numbers racket in Cayman.
Roper was right! Go back and listen to the parliament proceedings surrounding the bill to get tough on this CRIME!!! The poor and pathetic excuses for not supporting it is very revealing… to intelligent people anyway.
Chris Saunders behaves like an anti-white rascist politician.
Saunders along with a few other ones want Cayman to be their little Kingston. Just look around.
We have convicts currently in government, so let’s face it, Chris, Roper was hardly suggesting anything too far from the truth.
Pulling the racism card? idiotic response.
Election time
The National Lottery in the UK is respectable, well-run, successful and has raised huge amounts to support sport and educational projects.
Setting something similar up here would have the happy effect of seriously damaging the illegal numbers cartels and associated criminality.
However the church lobby and older religious voters object to gambling in all forms on principle.
So the MPs do their math and don’t want to lose their woters.
There is already evidence of corrupt back door dealings with developers. It would not surprise me if there were similar “turn a blind eye/block national lottery bill” deals with those involved in the illegal numbers businesses.
The former Governor is being shamefully maligned when he is not here to defend himself. It looks thuggish. It looks bad.
Thank you for covering this story.
The UK lottery has several million potential clients. Do you know of any town of <100K persons that run their own lottery? Has anyone figured out the cost to conduct such an operation?
It’s not the cost. It’s the glaringly obvious fact that wherever we’ve allowed the creation of a junkdrawer fund, politicians race to spend it. It doesn’t matter how they say it will or should be spent. It will become yet another “jolly fund”.
That said, I am in favour of a national lottery. If it happens, I want profound oversight over how the funds are spent, and I want them used to ramp up our educational system to perhaps just make it competitive. Yes, the [damn] dump is important, and certainly proper public transportation is vitally necessary, however, I also believe both of these should be primary capital projects. I think we should mandate them as a priority. However, first, we must have a PIR to establish the terms of PIRs, and then we can have genuine influence in government.
It’s a long, but important, yet not impossible, road. We can walk it together. (too corny?)
“Man offended by statement of the obvious”.
We need our own DOGE to come and clean up the the fraud and abuse within our government.
Some are categorically involved
lol Chris Saunders telling people to go home is quite ironic.
I think his exact words were “go ome, hinglishman”.
I don’t think so. I think he’s a JINO (Jamaican in name only). He doesn’t really walk the walk. Good luck finding him standing for something that benefits all the people.