Saunders: Roper alleged MPs involved in organised crime

Chris Saunders addresses parliament

(CNS): During a Cabinet meeting in December 2022, Martyn Roper, the Cayman Islands governor at the time, accused members of the government of being involved in serious organised crime, Chris Saunders told parliament last week. Saunders tabled two emails written in January 2023, one from Roper to members of Cabinet and the other his response, which referred to the disagreement between them and allegations of imperialism and racism. The correspondence clearly shows Saunders’ contempt for the UK’s previous representative.

An email from Roper sent to Cabinet on 11 January 2023 referred to discussions the day before among members about illegal gambling legislation and why it had not passed in parliament, and said that during those discussions, he had been accused of being a racist.

In his response sent a few hours later, Saunders, the deputy premier and finance minister at the time, said that comments Roper had made at a Cabinet meeting in December 2022 were racist.

In the correspondence, Roper admitted to making some “uncomfortable” comments about why the legislation had not been passed by MPs, though he did not reveal what those comments were. Instead, he suggested that Cabinet dispel the theory by passing the legislation he felt was necessary to deal with the crime associated with gambling.

However, in a very long response, Saunders alleged that the governor had accused the government of “being controlled by organised crime”, an accusation that went well beyond “uncomfortable” but was racist. He also accused Roper of constantly questioning the motives of Cabinet members who disagreed with him.

In his email to the Cabinet members, Roper said Saunders had not only accused him of racism but had said he should “go home, the sooner the better”, which Roper suggested was “likely a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct”.

The government has still not passed the legislation to increase the fines for illegal gambling in the Cayman Islands, which is now recognised as a major criminal enterprise. People here are able to buy illegal numbers under the counter in numerous locations, such as bars, small mini-marts, barber shops, salons and other small businesses, for lotteries that take place all over the region.

The PACT government had made the decision prior to these Cabinet meetings to withdraw a proposed gambling bill and put it to a parliamentary select committee.

However, it appears that Roper was keen to see the government address the issue more quickly. “I have not heard any overwhelming arguments for delay. Our law enforcement experts advise me action is necessary and needed now to protect our community. I ask Cabinet colleagues to reconsider their positions and engage with the Select Committee process.”

In his response to Roper’s email, Saunders said while the governor was quick to accuse him of breaching the Ministerial Code of Conduct, he had failed to recognise that his own behaviour and language were “imperialistic, offensive, and condescending in nature” and his “default position was that the government was controlled by organized crime”.

“And the worst part is Governor, you were oblivious to your comments even after 5 of 8 Cabinet Ministers left immediately at the end of Cabinet and refused to break bread with you at what was to be your last Christmas lunch here in the Cayman Islands. It is your inability to see your actions why we are now in this position,” Saunders wrote in his email.

He said that Roper’s threats to use section 81 of the Constitution (which deals with the governor’s reserved poser) and the constant questioning of ministers’ motives were “highly unprofessional and completely unacceptable”, given that they were all duly elected representatives of the people of the Cayman Islands.

Saunders also pointed out that then-premier Wayne Panton had spent the previous 21 months trying to find a balance between the governor’s priorities and those of his elected colleagues.

“He has done it with a lot of patience and professionalism, sometimes to the detriment of his standing with his colleagues and your comment last December was not just uncomfortable, but a slap in his face also. Do you honestly think that he would lead a group of Ministers that were influenced by organized crime?” Saunders asked.

Two and a half months after this exchange of emails, Saunders was fired from the PACT government amid allegations of bullying in his office and differences of opinion with Panton on policy. However, the row between the governor and Roper also seems to have played a role in the breakdown of relationships within Cabinet.

When he reflected on this issue in parliament during the referendum debate last week, Saunders spoke about how Roper had tried to get the previous premier, Sir Alden McLaughlin, to bring the bill, but he had refused. Then Roper had tried again with PACT.

Speaking about that January 2023 Cabinet meeting and the five ministers who had left abruptly afterwards, he took aim at the members who had not left, implying that they had failed to defend Caymanians.

One of the referendum questions to be put to voters on Election Day in April is whether or not they support a national lottery. If the answer is ‘yes’ and a local Cayman lottery is rolled out, the sanctions for illegal gambling would likely be increased.