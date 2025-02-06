Ruling shows NCC needs power to challenge poor decisions

The Bon Crepe road

CNS): The Grand Court has again demonstrated why the National Conservation Council needs to retain its ability to challenge unlawful decisions made by government entities in relation to the National Conservation Act in the courts. On Wednesday, the court delivered its ruling in the judicial review brought by the NCC against a decision by the Central Planning Authority regarding an after-the-fact planning application by landowners in East End for an illegally constructed road and the clearance of natural habitat in blue iguana territory.

The court found for the NCC on every part, stressing the continued problems that the council experiences with the CPA’s misinterpretation of the conservation law.

NCC Chairperson Stuart Mailer said the council was pleased to receive the final ruling, which confirmed the CPA had acted unlawfully in this case. The board initially adjourned and then subsequently reactivated and amended the after-the-fact permission it had improperly granted for a private road.

“The NCC’s success in this case, and the previous case brought against the CPA by the NCC, validates how critical it is that the NCC retain the ability to challenge questionable decisions made in contravention of the NCA in a court of law,” Mailer said.

Last Friday, a few days before this ruling, the minority government withdrew an amendment bill it had tabled to gut the NCA after failing to garner the support of the opposition. That bill would have removed the NCC’s ability to make a challenge such as this. With no other redress for the council, this unlawful decision, which threatened Cayman’s most endangered endemic creatures, would have been left to stand.

The CPA had granted Bon Crepe after-the-fact planning permission for a road that cut through pristine habitat between the Colliers and Saline reserves. This is where critically endangered blue iguanas that are reared in captivity are released as part of the decades-long, internationally acclaimed conservation programme to bring these endemic reptiles back from the brink of extinction.

Even after the CPA eventually recognised its error, it failed to take proper corrective action. With the NCC and the CPA remaining at odds over the legal state of the planning permission, the NCC was forced yet again to apply to the court for direction to ensure that the CPA followed the law.

The court found that the CPA’s decision to grant planning permission on 14 March 2024 was unlawful. It also once again found that the CPA had failed to consult the NCC as required by section 41(3) of the NCA and misdirected itself on the adverse environmental impact of the road. The court concluded that the planning permission should be quashed.

The court also found that a subsequent decision by the CPA to modify the earlier one rather than revoke the planning permission was also wrong. The ruling clarifies that the CPA does not have the power to revoke retrospective planning permission once granted, noting that the statutory framework under the D&P Act limits the CPA’s power to revoke permissions to situations where the development has not been completed.

In the ruling, the court also noted the planning director’s failure to take enforcement action against the unlawful act by the landowner. It said the excuses made by the director for not doing so were “unconvincing, particularly against the background of the DoE repeatedly requesting the DoP to do so from July 2019 onwards”.

Kate McClymont, the local attorney who instructed Chris Buttler KC on behalf of the NCC, summed up what this ruling means.

“The judgment underscores the CPA’s continuing failure to properly understand and apply both the environmental and planning legislation,” she said. “We are pleased to see the Judge’s acknowledgement that it was the CPA’s refusal to agree to the NCC’s reasonable settlement proposals that led to expenditure of public funds in this instance. We hope the CPA will cooperate with the NCC more sensibly in future to ensure such issues are resolved without recourse to litigation.”

While the political arm of government and the development lobby continue to blame the NCC and the DoE for these legal challenges, the reality is that the problem lies with the CPA, whose members continue to bristle at taking any directions from the NCC, even though this is done very rarely in the interests of the environment and by extension the people to which our natural resources belong.

Despite yet another clear ruling from the court that the planning department continues to act in contravention of the NCA, there are fears that the false narrative about the law, the DoE and the NCC will not disappear.