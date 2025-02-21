Road rage results in teen’s arrest but video shows he wasn’t aggressor
(CNS): A road rage incident on Rex Creighton Blvd during Wednesday evening’s rush hour traffic may have resulted in the police arresting the wrong man. A 17-year-old boy was arrested, and a 72-year-old man from North Side was warned for intended prosecution for the offence of common assault. However, the incident was caught on camera and circulated widely on social media, and the footage shows that it appears to have been started by the elderly man, who sustained a facial injury during the altercation.
Footage taken from various angles and circulating was a huge talking point on Thursday as it circulated across social media and in chat groups. It was also the main subject of Cayman Marl Road’s call-in breakfast show and has since become the subject of various memes.
It is understood that the teenager, who was driving an SUV, had merged into the traffic jam in front of the North Side man, who was driving one of just a couple of Teslars that have been imported into the Cayman Islands. This had caused the elderly Teslar driver to break heavily, which in turn caused another fender-bender involving a third car. This seemingly enraged the elderly driver and his wife, who then got out of the car to confront the young driver in the SUV.
The older man then proceeded to climb into the teenager’s car and attempted to strike him, but the younger driver grabbed the man in a headlock.
Police said that when they arrived at the scene, the officers saw the vehicles and their occupants on the side of the road. The occupants were speaking with first responders, and the 72-year-old man had facial injuries. The police said that they were told that he had “exited his vehicle and confronted the juvenile” and an altercation took place between both parties that led to the man receiving facial injuries.
The police did not arrest the older man, indicating that common assault is not an arrestable offence on its own. But the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of assault ABH because of the facial injuries sustained by the other driver, though witnesses said they did appear to be serious. However, CNS understands the teenage driver was released fairly quickly after the incident.
While the older man was not arrested, the police said an investigation into the incident had begun, which would include the collection of evidence to establish the facts of the matter. Police said that they are aware of several videos of the incident circulating on social media and that the incident occurred in peak hour traffic when many motorists would have seen the incident take place.
Investigators said they now require the assistance of the public to be able to understand the incident in its entirety.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, including video footage, is encouraged to contact 911 or call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. These anonymous tips may include media files such as videos, pictures and voice recordings. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
Whiteman comes to attack you in your car and you defend yourself and police arrest you Sounds like we Down south of Mason Dixon Line N!@@%$ gots to know dey place round Ya!
What is going on on our roads is simply dangerous. Driver’s seem to have no idea of the basic laws of the road. Two examples:
1. Overtaking using an inside lane. Crazy! On the bypass from Kings roound about into town is like a race track. Three lanes and drivers overtake on an inside lane. Wake up. . .this is dangerous!
2. Solid white lane line means do not cross, yet drivers are cutting across these line with merry abandonment.
Drivers. . .THINK! leave the house 10-mins earlier so you’re not tempted to speed. Don’t overtake using an inside lane. Learn that solid white the line markings on the roads mean don’t cross.
I would like to offer my legal services to that young man for free. Unfortunately, at the moment I am only qualified to practice law on CNS. Perhaps a real lawyer will make the same offer.
Everyone should have dash cams in their cars. The police never get it right. Protect yourself.
Also put up those permanent divider cones in front of Mango Tree, another road rage waiting to happen there. All those special drivers (80-90% of a certain Nationality) squeezing in at the very end making everyone else’s ride twice as long going to Foster’s that lined up in the correct lane.
Gosh, so essentially Larry lost his marbles because someone hit his ugly ‘truck’? SMH
In other, related news: Stop lights and the Newlands 3-way been needed for a long time….
Trashy Larry and his wife loco Linda need to haul their racist asses back to where they came from but Trashy Larry must be arrested and charged for assault because he started it!!!
Inside your vehicle is deemed a personal safe place. The STUPID Policeman should be empathetic to the young man as his safe space was violated in this incident.
The intruder was lucky to have come away without very serious body harm inflicted upon him.
We did this to ourselves when we elected those who clearly do not represent us ! Those who have put the power in the hands of this Foreign hoard need to be remove from power and not elected to power because they now seek to one again deceive us by preaching Caymanian values !This incident is but a clear demonstration of the life and death power these people have over us in our own island Cayman. Where their decisions can make or destroy our future for both us and our children in this instance..
There are too many foreigners here doing the most and getting away with it. If this were the US and a Caymanian decided they were pulling that foolishness, they would be deported right away.
Stop granting all of these foreigners status and other random ways of being here. Talking about “do you know who I am?” No Larry, do YOU know who you are? Foreign. Did you forget WHERE you are? All you foreigners do is come here and complain. We didn’t beg you to be here.
That could never have been my son that man grabbed like that. Don’t even play about your life like that.
Take back Cayman!
PS. That “truck” is ugly.
So if you’re a Caymanian, you are never in the wrong.?
Over the last couple of years I have come across several angry old men. They should be setting an example to the youth – not behaving in such a disgusting manner themselves.
I am most definitely in no way defending or condoning the actions of the elderly man but so far, I ain’t seen one comment about anybody holding the youth ‘accountable’ for his actions in merging erratically in a way that caused a third party accident…am I missing something here…??!!
Listen…excessive traffic, speeding, and horrendous driving skills not to mention complete carelessness are frustrating and driving people c-r-a-z-y on Cayman roads.
Seriously…do better people…! #facts #disgusted
he called him slurs but ok
No one has to talk about the erratic driving or the third party fender bender it caused, because the young man stopped and he was waiting on the police to come! However, all of that is irrelevant, the only person responsible for the fender bender, is the person that hit the car from behind! Regardless of whether a car slams breaks, if a car is the appropriate distance and driving at an appropriate speed, they would have had ample time to stop! I’ve had a taxi driver pull in front of me and cause me to slam my breaks, a car ran into the back of me, guess who was responsible?! The car that hit me!
Regardless, all of the above is irrelevant, because Larry left his vehicle, approached the young man’s vehicle and both verbally and physically attacked him! Larry was the aggressor, end of story!
If you don’t understand this, then maybe you shouldn’t be driving either.
Unfortunately the actions of Larry the Cable Guy drowns out your point.
Does it warrant being ATTACKED!?! FOH
yes, you cut Infront of me erratically and I will slap you too! I could care less who you are. learn to drive responsibly and courteously.
Is there evidence that the young man merged erratically in a way to cause the accident? Perhaps the 72 year old angry man just cannot handle the big ugly vehicle he was driving!
you need to read the road code again.
While your statement stands with a point the road code states to drive 2 car lengths behind each other. If they had followed the rules they too wouldn’t have ended UP in a car accident. Stop acting like breaking the law was ok. Thanks!
Wait a minute, you can’t arrest someone for common assault? Sounds like more than common assault. Seems like the teenager was just defending himself.
Its because common assault is basically impossible to prosecute realistically, it is the common assault is the ‘apprehension of unlawful force’ basically it can be anything, looking at someone the wrong way can be assault, making a gesture toward someone, even words or tone can equal common assault which is why the charge is almost always looped in with battery which is the actual application of unlawful force as assault and battery
Not very many easy to access local sources on this information but the UK’s CPS has charging guidance which is broadly about equivalent to the law here which can offer some guidance for anyone interested
https://www.cps.gov.uk/legal-guidance/offences-against-person-incorporating-charging-standard
Now (I think) I understand why there is ALWAYS a “resisting arrest” attached to the deluge of common assault charges before the courts! /s
If common assault is not on its own arrestable, then how does that give rise to a “resisting arrest” charge? If you can’t arrest me, how can I resist that arrest?
I mean, what came first, the chicken, the egg or the jamaican police man or the trini prosecutor?
Exactly. He stayed in his car & the old guy climbed in.
Nothing excuses that.
Even if the youngster caused an accident.
The old guy had no right to get aggressive & climb in the kids car to confront.
Next time people lock your windows & doors to stop old blow hards gaining access.
Exactly. He stayed in his car & the old guy climbed in.
Nothing excuses that.
Even if the youngster caused an accident.
The old guy had no right to get aggressive & climb in the kids car to confront.
Next time people lock your windows & doors to stop old blow hards gaining access.
The youngster did not cause any accident, if you hit someone from behind, unless they are reversing against the normal traffic flow it is your fault. Case Closed.
Larry got out of his vehicle and assaulted the youngster, once you touch someone that also is considered battery but Larry being the great YT hope was allowed to go home because our PoPo still living in the colonial mindset.
So, what the police had at the scene was hearsay. They heard the boy scratched the older man, so they arrested him. They would have also heard that the older man attacked the boy but they did not arrest the older man – why?
It may have been the older man wife that scratched him trying to stop him from attacking the boy, nah true?
Why not arrest both persons? Or, just not arrest anyone and warn both parties for prosecution after they investigate?
From the video i saw, the older man (and maybe the wife?) could be arrested for a couple charges: disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, threatening violence in a public place (dunno why this only relates to a public place??), breaking and entering private property, unlawful trespass (into the boy car)… maybe a few others. But only the boy gets arrested???
CNS, no mention of the racial slur used in this article. I think you should update your writing to include the horrific language used by the white foreign female that day towards the young Caymanian man.
I thought the same thing. Why did CNS not mention that in the article? she should be ashamed of herself. And of course, if the dashcam hadn’t been recording she would no doubt have denied it.
After observing the furore online, I now realise just how many special constables we have in Cayman!
That Cybertruck will be bristling with cameras. The younger driver also has a forward facing dashcam. The prelude, and most of the incident will be captured on various cameras. Then, there will be witness statements, if, and it’s a big if, people want to give an official record.
It looks like old, white, shouty people with a tinge of racism, and a young foul mouthed local, who may or may not be a terrible driver.
The point is, an arrest doesn’t necessarily lead to a charge. A lack of initial arrest doesn’t preclude prosecution further down the line. If police turn up and one person has injuries, it’s usually going to lead to an arrest.
TLDR…let the police do their job, pass it on to the DPP. Armchair detectives, you may stand down.
he will be paid if he plays his cards right, because if be filing for a wrongful arrest on top of everything else.
The Jamaican police in Cayman are racist against Caymanians!
You can say they are biased or bigotted – but by definition it cant be racism. Caymanian is not a race. And the arresting officers and the young man are both the same race.
Pathetic police work. Eyewitness accounts and videos clearly revealed that the aggressor was the Tesla guy. The racist language from him and his wife are unacceptable and inflammatory.
These terrible Tesla couple’s actions and words were a true mask-off event. Let’s hope the young Caymanian’s family sues them soon!
Time for them to pack it up and get out of here.
get these people out of my country.
Yes throw them out, but also teach the 17 year old how to drive showing courtesy and attention to other cars in traffic.
If both parties had been Caymanian this would not be anything other than a youte driving erratically and the “aggrieved” party reacting aggressively.
An everyday occurrence on our roads.
It does not surprise me that the RCIPS arrested the wrong person. The entire law enforcement and criminal justice system in the Cayman Islands leaves a lot to be desired. We don’t have a system in the Cayman Islands that is based on facts, the truth, and the pursuit of justice. We have a system rooted in bias, incompetence and outdated processes and procedures. The only justice to be found in the Cayman Islands is the justice that you can afford to purchase.
One can only hope the police acted as they did because they didn’t have the advantage of first seeing the videos. It’s abundantly clear who the aggressors were and who the victim was. The irony being the aggressors displayed childlike behavior to the extent that the entire system of selling of residency has to be questioned! Money can’t buy class, but it can buy residency.
What we see is who hit first. Who opened the door of the property of someone else and threw the first blow, that’s a criminal offense. Show us otherwise, otherwise get moving on the investigation and arrest. Big ugly bully! We are waiting just for a little. Threat it as a drug or firearms bust Rcips!
Maybe don’t arrest anyone until you have all the information. Being a white man is clearly a defence to everything here. But also a great example of the arrest and charge without any proper basis RCIPS policy that happens daily, this one just happened to be caught on camera.
Police farce!
If police did that they’d never arrest anyone!
That’s why they do arrest people on SUSPICION. Arrested person gets bail, police then collect all the facts, put a case file together, then DPP figure if it’s worth pursuing.
please leave the race crap in the USA. The police officers aren’t white so that can’t fly.
Sadly race with respect to skin colour has always been a not publicly spoken about issue in Cayman. Lite skin, clear skin, brown skin, dark skin. There are a shocking number of Caymanians pulling race on their own people not just expats and I don’t see it ending any time soon.
You’re factually wrong in many ways.
Arrest, then investigate.
Charges are brought by the DPP.
Being white is no defence no matter how you perceive it. If you’re charged, then the DPP expects there to be a reasonable chance of a conviction. People are often claiming that Jamaican officers let their compatriots off. Most Jamaicans are black, so what is it? black privilege or white privilege, it cannot be both.
Jamaican Officers think white people are Gods. It’s a mindset from days of slavery.
You have framed it incorrectly… It’s White Privilege and Nationality Privilege.
Most Jamaicans are not “Caymanians”.
As an RCIPS officer, I assure you you’re wrong. I’ve arrested plenty of white foreigners, white locals, black Jamaicans, and Caymanians of all shades. I’ve also been paired with Caymanian and Jamaican officers, those officers never showed any difference in approach to who they interacted with, based on where they were from. Stop this persistent nonsense. Look at who goes to court, it’s every background that is represented here!
I’d imagine most Jamaicans are Jamaican. But that’s just me.
Not in my experience, I was once hit from behind whilst stationary by a speeding Jamaican security guard. The attending Jamaican cop urged my white a$$ to make a statement saying it was my fault. I have absolutely no respect for these Jam Crook Cops.