Road rage results in teen’s arrest but video shows he wasn’t aggressor

Road rage incident (from social media)

(CNS): A road rage incident on Rex Creighton Blvd during Wednesday evening’s rush hour traffic may have resulted in the police arresting the wrong man. A 17-year-old boy was arrested, and a 72-year-old man from North Side was warned for intended prosecution for the offence of common assault. However, the incident was caught on camera and circulated widely on social media, and the footage shows that it appears to have been started by the elderly man, who sustained a facial injury during the altercation.

Footage taken from various angles and circulating was a huge talking point on Thursday as it circulated across social media and in chat groups. It was also the main subject of Cayman Marl Road’s call-in breakfast show and has since become the subject of various memes.

It is understood that the teenager, who was driving an SUV, had merged into the traffic jam in front of the North Side man, who was driving one of just a couple of Teslars that have been imported into the Cayman Islands. This had caused the elderly Teslar driver to break heavily, which in turn caused another fender-bender involving a third car. This seemingly enraged the elderly driver and his wife, who then got out of the car to confront the young driver in the SUV.

The older man then proceeded to climb into the teenager’s car and attempted to strike him, but the younger driver grabbed the man in a headlock.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, the officers saw the vehicles and their occupants on the side of the road. The occupants were speaking with first responders, and the 72-year-old man had facial injuries. The police said that they were told that he had “exited his vehicle and confronted the juvenile” and an altercation took place between both parties that led to the man receiving facial injuries.

The police did not arrest the older man, indicating that common assault is not an arrestable offence on its own. But the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of assault ABH because of the facial injuries sustained by the other driver, though witnesses said they did appear to be serious. However, CNS understands the teenage driver was released fairly quickly after the incident.

While the older man was not arrested, the police said an investigation into the incident had begun, which would include the collection of evidence to establish the facts of the matter. Police said that they are aware of several videos of the incident circulating on social media and that the incident occurred in peak hour traffic when many motorists would have seen the incident take place.

Investigators said they now require the assistance of the public to be able to understand the incident in its entirety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including video footage, is encouraged to contact 911 or call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. These anonymous tips may include media files such as videos, pictures and voice recordings. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.