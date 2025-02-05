Revised immigration law must be ‘grounded in realities’

Minister Dwayne Seymour addresses parliament on Monday (photo credit: CIG)

(CNS): The public consultation on the draft discussion paper outlining the changes the UPM minority administration wants to make to the current immigration law is open. However, the document is already being criticised for its significant inadequacies and the obvious problems some of the proposed changes will create without solving the existing fundamental flaws in the law.

Border Control Minister Dwayne Seymour told parliament on Monday that consultation with the public would “help ensure that we craft policies that are balanced, inclusive and grounded in realities of those who live and work here”.

The public consultation process was launched on Friday when Seymour first laid the document in parliament. However, although the minister attempted several times to speak about the document at that time, he didn’t manage to do so.

Instead, on Monday, when parliament resumed, he made a brief statement about the document in which he spoke about the concerns the current immigration regime has fuelled relating to social integration, cultural issues, capacity and existing infrastructure.

“Government must ensure that the islands’ infrastructure can handle the increased demand brought on by a growing population,” Seymour stated. “This includes assessing whether current systems can support additional people without overburdening them and whether new investment is needed to expand or upgrade facilities and services.

“Failing to account for the pressures on infrastructure can lead to overcrowded schools, traffic congestion, insufficient healthcare services, and housing shortages, all of which can undermine social stability and economic growth.”

To deal with the shifting needs of a growing population, the government must ensure that the needs of both the existing residents and expatriates are met, he said. Immigration legislation must evolve to strike a balance between effective migration management and protecting Caymanian interests.

Historically, that balance has proved elusive, given the huge difference between what employers want and what the native Caymanian population wants. There is widespread belief that the balance is tilted in favour of employers and the wealthier members of the community.

This has led to a population where expatriates outnumber locals and the importation of poverty. It has also caused the loss of local culture and the natural environment, which was once a defining symbol of the islands. Some believe that raising the minimum wage to a livable wage would do much to address this imbalance — something that Seymour, as labour minister, failed to do.

The Ministry of Border Control, Labour and Culture has been working on amendments to the Immigration (Transition) Act since Cabinet gave approval for drafting instructions in May 2024.

However, efforts to address the Cayman Islands’ enduring immigration conundrum have lasted decades. Most administrations have taken a stab at addressing the multitude of problems with the law, but to date, none of the changes have succeeded in that goal or made much impact on the far-reaching social implications of the two sides of this issue.