Revised immigration law must be ‘grounded in realities’
(CNS): The public consultation on the draft discussion paper outlining the changes the UPM minority administration wants to make to the current immigration law is open. However, the document is already being criticised for its significant inadequacies and the obvious problems some of the proposed changes will create without solving the existing fundamental flaws in the law.
Border Control Minister Dwayne Seymour told parliament on Monday that consultation with the public would “help ensure that we craft policies that are balanced, inclusive and grounded in realities of those who live and work here”.
The public consultation process was launched on Friday when Seymour first laid the document in parliament. However, although the minister attempted several times to speak about the document at that time, he didn’t manage to do so.
Instead, on Monday, when parliament resumed, he made a brief statement about the document in which he spoke about the concerns the current immigration regime has fuelled relating to social integration, cultural issues, capacity and existing infrastructure.
“Government must ensure that the islands’ infrastructure can handle the increased demand brought on by a growing population,” Seymour stated. “This includes assessing whether current systems can support additional people without overburdening them and whether new investment is needed to expand or upgrade facilities and services.
“Failing to account for the pressures on infrastructure can lead to overcrowded schools, traffic congestion, insufficient healthcare services, and housing shortages, all of which can undermine social stability and economic growth.”
To deal with the shifting needs of a growing population, the government must ensure that the needs of both the existing residents and expatriates are met, he said. Immigration legislation must evolve to strike a balance between effective migration management and protecting Caymanian interests.
Historically, that balance has proved elusive, given the huge difference between what employers want and what the native Caymanian population wants. There is widespread belief that the balance is tilted in favour of employers and the wealthier members of the community.
This has led to a population where expatriates outnumber locals and the importation of poverty. It has also caused the loss of local culture and the natural environment, which was once a defining symbol of the islands. Some believe that raising the minimum wage to a livable wage would do much to address this imbalance — something that Seymour, as labour minister, failed to do.
The Ministry of Border Control, Labour and Culture has been working on amendments to the Immigration (Transition) Act since Cabinet gave approval for drafting instructions in May 2024.
However, efforts to address the Cayman Islands’ enduring immigration conundrum have lasted decades. Most administrations have taken a stab at addressing the multitude of problems with the law, but to date, none of the changes have succeeded in that goal or made much impact on the far-reaching social implications of the two sides of this issue.
See Minister Seymour’s successful delivery of his address on Monday, following his failed attampt on Friday, on CIGTV below:
Complete and utter disaster. Who is going to wait for a cleaner to come from a one year break? They are going to ruin the whole system, as poor as it is right now. Not to mention ‘big wigs’ mot being happy with all of this.
They were giving birth to some kind of reform to only come up with THIS?
This is really rich coming from a trollop that fuels his own businesses with cheap migrant labour. The reality is and always has been to provide zero or lacklustre means for your own people to become skilled in trades, hospitality and social and health care jobs whilst perpetuating the taking in of revenue from work permits for indentured servants and virtual slave labourers.
You’re a special kind of moronic, greedy, dumbfu*k.
You are a great and wise leader Honorable Seymour. We always vote for you.
I would love to hear Dwayne Seymour tell us, in an unprepared moment with no civil servant’s notes to help him, what he understands the term “our cultural heritage” to mean.
This is pretty short sighted legislation … by not allowing employees to change jobs, the most vulnerable members of our society just got a lot more vulnerable. Imagine working in a minimum wage construction job as a laborer, where you are afraid to speak up about safety violations for fear of being deported. This is real and already happens, but at least now, you can quit that job and find another without upending your whole life. Slavery is alive and well in the Cayman Islands.
The changes will make for a fun Thanksgiving dinner in 2025. We can all sit around the table and guess which kind of Caymanian each person is supposed to be. Could even make some kind of game out of it.
However, you choose to view different categories of Caymanians is your prerogative, but it is necessary and lawful as a self-preservation exercise that closes gaps that were opened too wide and now require readjusting this imbalance.
Bermuda has recently weighed in on the mistake that the Cayman Islands that lead to Caymanians becoming a minority in the Cayman Islands, which has lead to serious negative consequences for the earlier longstanding Caymanian people.