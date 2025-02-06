Referendum bill passes 13-5 after PPM backs minority UPM

Deputy Premier Kenneth Bryan addresses parliament

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan successfully steered through the bill for a government referendum to take place on Election Day, 30 April, after he secured the support of the official opposition. All five members of the Progressives and independent opposition MP Chris Saunders voted ‘yes’, while all five members of TCCP gave the bill a thumbs down.

