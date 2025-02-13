Referendum battle heats-up between CPR and ACT

George Town Harbour, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Grassroots activists from the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) campaign and those from the cruise industry’s lobby group, the Association for Cruise Tourism in the Cayman Islands (ACT), are locked in a battle that the well-funded pro-cruise group, even before the government begins pouring public cash into the fight, thinks its winning. However, the CPR members aren’t giving up, despite being massively outspent by the cruise lobby, as they fight to stop the next government from getting a blank cheque to develop piers for the benefit of the bloated cruise lines.

