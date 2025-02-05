RCIPS, DoA seize 40 birds used for cock fighting

Birds used for cock fighting found in Bodden Town

(CNS): The RCIPS officers and Department of Agriculture staff raided an address on Fig Tree Drive in Bodden Town on Friday, 31 January, and seized more than 40 birds, some of which had been used for cock fighting, police said. Officers also seized cock fighting paraphernalia, and one man was warned for intended prosecution for cruelty to animals.

Cock fighting paraphernalia seized by police

Police said the raid was one of a series of operations in the Eastern Districts during a day of action to address ongoing community concerns. RCIPS officers from the Traffic Management, Firearms Response, Uniform Operations, and Community Policing Units were joined by staff from Customs and Border Control (CBC) and the Department of Agriculture (DoA).

“The team visited various locations throughout the Eastern Districts to disrupt antisocial behaviour and illegal activity and provide reassurance to the community,” the RCIPS said in a release about the raids. “The operations resulted in multiple arrests and prosecutions, along with the recovery of property used in illegal activity.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling, one at Coe Wood Beach and another at an address on North Side Road. CBC officers arrested one man at an address on Bodden Town Road for overstaying. The police said he had been on the island illegally since 2022.

This follows another overstaying arrest made in East End two days earlier, on 29 January.

Along with gambling and cock fighting paraphernalia, officers also seized almost $4,000 in cash, though the police did not specify which crime the cash was associated with. Twelve drivers were also given tickets for speeding.

Inspector Kevin Bogle, the Area Commander for the Easter Districts, said the operations were part of the continued efforts to target antisocial and illegal activities, which often fuel more serious crime.

“We are thankful to the members of the community for relaying their concerns to us, and to our partners for their support in this initiative. The public can look forward to ongoing operations targeting known areas of concern as we work to make the Eastern Districts, and Cayman as a whole, safer,” he said.