Public help cops net two drivers on suspicion of DUI

Police in action on Eastern Ave (Photo credit: RCIPS)

(CNS): The police arrested two drivers over the weekend who were more than two times over the legal limit for alcohol after members of the public called 911 to report erratic and dangerous drivers on the roads in George Town. On Saturday afternoon, a call was made about a seemingly intoxicated driver travelling on Crewe Road.

Police officers were sent to the area, and within a few minutes, with the help of the person who made the report, who provided more information on the description and direction of travel, they were able to locate and stop the vehicle on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Officers spoke to the 46-year-old man from West Bay, who showed clear signs of being intoxicated, and arrested him on suspicion of DUI. A breath test was conducted with a result of .230%.

Later that night, a report was received about a vehicle driving aggressively and erratically along North Church Street, including driving on the wrong side of the road. The witness assisted officers in tracking that vehicle, but the driver initially refused to stop. He was eventually stopped on Shedden Road, where officers arrested him.

That 47-year-old driver was also from West Bay. Because he had open liquor in the car and showed signs of intoxication, he was also breathalyzed and gave a reading of .221%.

Both men were subsequently granted bail pending further investigation but will be required to appear in court. They are facing a $1,000 fine and the suspension of their licences for a minimum of one year.

The RCIPS thanked the members of the public who assisted with these two particular cases. Chief Inspector Damenian Maxwell, responsible for Uniform and Specialist Operations, said, “We extend our sincere gratitude to the members of the public who took the time to report these incidents and assist us in our ongoing efforts to keep our roads safe. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and these cases highlight the importance of community cooperation in helping to protect lives.”

The RCIPS encourages the public to continue reporting any instances of dangerous or impaired driving by calling 911. “Your assistance is invaluable, and together, we can make our roads safer for everyone,’’ Chief Inspector Maxwell added.