Premier misleads public over purchase of Brac beach

The Bluff at Long Beach (photo credit: DoE)



(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly misled the public last week when she told parliament that the Department of Environment had objected to the Cayman Islands Government using the Environmental Protection Fund to purchase Long Beach on Cayman Brac. The DoE is seeking a correction to the record as it has repeatedly advocated on behalf of the NCC for the acquisition of this land, which is considered ecologically important and critical to the conservation of the Brac’s brown booby population.

When the premier rose to deliver a statement on one of the many increases in spending across her numerous portfolios, she blamed the DoE for the supplementary spending for the Ministry of District Administration and Lands to buy the beach, claiming that the department had not supported using the fund.

Cabinet approved a CI$6.25 million increase in spending for various things, including over $4 million on land parcels. One of these is Long Beach, which consists of 33 acres in Spot Bay. O’Connor-Connolly said this would prevent it from being developed and that it would become a national park. However, she incorrectly told parliament that the DoE had blocked her from using the EPF.

“We tried to get the consensus from DoE to use the EPF fund, but they clearly said it could not be used… even though it’s for the benefit of the people as a national park,” she erroneously stated. The Department of Environment told CNS it is now seeking a correction to the Hansard, and the matter has been passed onto the Office of the Premier for review.

“The DoE, on delegated authority of the NCC, supported the acquisition of Long Beach for conservation purposes,” a spokesperson told CNS. “We can confirm that DoE was given a deadline of 20 January to submit our technical assessment of the ecological importance of the Long Beach parcel and advice under Section 41(3). However, the post-Cabinet meeting summary from 15 January 2025 states that Cabinet approved the purchase despite not having received our advice until 16 January.”

The NCC should be consulted before the EPF is used to acquire the land for conservation purposes, the department explained. Long Beach is a proposed critical habitat for the endangered brown booby and white-tailed tropicbird populations (as per the draft Seabird Conservation Plan) and is therefore an area of significant ecological importance.

In its review, the DoE said it strongly supports the proposed purchase of the land and had advised the government to place a protection order under the National Conservation Act on the land to keep it in its natural state. “Once protected, the management plan should be created by the National Conservation Council (NCC) in collaboration with the public,” the technical experts had said in their submissions to the CIG.

The NCC had advised against government plans to put a road through the land and had urged it to acquire and conserve the property. Scientists explained how maintaining land for conservation means exactly that: the land has to be conserved as is. There is no need to build roads for this particular area to be accessible as there is an existing footpath.

The land, located close to the East Lighthouse National Park, is sensitive and heavily covered in primary habitat. It is also very important for nesting seabirds. The parcel contains an area identified as proposed critical habitat for brown booby birds and the white-tailed tropicbird, known locally as Bo’Suns, with known nesting sites within the parcel. Both of these sea birds are protected species under the NCA.

CNS has reached out to the Office of the Premier for an explanation, and we are waiting for a response.