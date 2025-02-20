PPM loses candidate as clock ticks on Nomination Day

Josh Parsons

(CNS): The Progressives party has lost one of the new candidates it was hoping to field on Election Day. With just eleven days to go before Nomination Day, when all candidates must declare their intention to run, Josh Parsons is stepping away from the political fray, leaving the party with just seven candidates. Parsons was slated to run in Savannah against Heather Bodden, the TCCP incumbent. Unless another candidate comes forward, she will now be running unopposed.

