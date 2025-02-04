PPM back UPM’s controversial referendum bill

Opposition Leader Joey Hew gives his support for the Referendum Bill

(CNS): Opposition Leader Joey Hew offered his backing to the controversial Referendum Bill on Monday, making it almost certain that on Election Day, voters will be asked whether or not they support the concept of a cruise pier without any details of what type of berthing facilities the next government should develop, how much it would cost or even where it would be. The PPM’s stated position is that they would not support any controversial legislation during this lame-duck administration, but Hew said he did not think the bill was contentious.

Parliament was adjourned at 9pm on Monday night following the debate on the bill, made more controversial by the minority UPM government’s lack of a democratic mandate.

When they vote for their political representative in the April General Election, Cayman Islands voters will now also be asked referendum questions on three issues: whether the country should invest in cruise piers, whether there should be a national lottery, and if small quantities of ganja for personal use should be decriminalised.

After Deputy Premier Kenneth Bryan gave an impassioned speech, in which he berated his former PACT colleagues now sitting on the opposition benches but embraced the cooperation of the official PPM opposition, Hew made it clear that the Progressives would back the bill.

The party supported the referendum motion last October, and its leader said it would do so now as well, indicating that all five sitting members of the PPM will join with the UPM to guarantee the bill’s passage when it goes to a vote later this week.

In October, Hew had stated clearly that the referendum question on cruise berthing facilities would not really settle the issue. At the time, he described it as a smokescreen to deflect from the UPM’s failure to take any action to support Cayman’s tourism industry and said this government would be found wanting at the general election when held to account for their poor performance.

Nevertheless, on Monday, he suggested that the PPM might be on the same side as Bryan after the election, giving credence to mounting speculation that the PPM and several members of the UPM will form an alliance for the upcoming campaign. Bryan has also made heavy hints in recent radio broadcasts that he feels most aligned with the Progressives.

The decision to support the Referendum Bill appears to be in direct conflict with the Progressives’ earlier position that they would only support this UPM minority in passing urgent and necessary legislation, not to pass any controversial laws.

However, Hew argued that the Progressives had supported the motion in the first instance, and so they had all agreed to do so now, but he said that the referendum vote was not binding and would provide only a barometer. Voting ‘yes’ would not be a blank canvas for any administration to do as they please, he said. He also spoke about the need for any cruise projects to involve the cruise lines.

Hew did not indicate whether or not the Progressives would hold another more specific referendum on any future project if there was a ‘yes’ vote on the cruise berthing question and they were elected to office in April. He appeared to backtrack on the idea that the cruise referendum is controversial and implied that it was the members of the UPM who resigned in October who had made it controversial.

However, the issue has been a topic of public debate for many years, especially over the last six years after the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman (CPR) campaign secured more than 5,000 signatures needed to trigger a people-initiated referendum (PIR) on the PPM’s project in 2019, demonstrating how controversial the concept of a facility is.

This time, the CPR campaigners have argued that such a vote should only take place when a specific project is on the table. They also questioned how the short pro-port campaign led by the tourism ministry and financed by the public purse could be fair since the Referendum Bill does not include anything about campaign financing for the ‘no’ vote, given the multitude of issues surrounding any future project.

The debate on the referendum bill is expected to continue on Wednesday when parliament resumes, after which the members are expected to vote, and very likely pass, the contested bill.