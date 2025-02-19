Poll: Who should be the next premier?

(CNS): There are three political parties competing for power in the upcoming elections, and each party wants to see their leader as the next premier. But unless one of the parties ends up with a strong majority of ten, consisting of their own MPs and close associates, a coalition government at the end of the usual horsetrading is highly likely. Nevertheless, the premier will likely be one of the party leaders: André Ebanks (TCCP), Joey Hew (PPM) or Dan Scott (CINP). But never discount McKeeva Bush, the master of political manoeuvring.