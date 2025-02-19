Police urge owners to lock up vehicles as thefts spike

Honda motorbike recovered in West Bay recently

(CNS): Since December 2024, there has been an increase in the number of reports about stolen vehicles, mostly cars, including some rentals, but also motorbikes, scooters and jet skis, the RCIPS said in a press release. Most of the thefts are in George Town and West Bay, but other areas are also affected. Police are urging owners to be vigilant and always secure their vehicles when not in use, particularly overnight.

Vehicle owners are advised to:

Always ensure vehicle windows are secured and doors are locked when not in use.

Never leave the keys in your vehicle or leave it running while unattended. Even a quick dash into a store is enough time for an opportunistic thief to strike.

For items such as jet skis, scooters and motorbikes, ensure they are kept out of sight within a garage or shed or secured with a heavy-duty lock.

It is important to keep detailed records of your vehicles, including VIN numbers, photos and any distinctive markings. Number plates can easily be removed or swapped by criminals.

The RCIPS asks the community to support crime prevention efforts and report any suspicious activity seen by calling 911 or contacting your local police station. For station numbers or to leave an anonymous tip, visit RCIPS.ky