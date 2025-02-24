Police reveal recent robbery struck local pardna

(CNS): Following another spike in robberies, the police are urging people and businesses not to keep large amounts of cash either with them or in easily accessible locations, but if they cannot avoid holding cash, they should not share that information. At least one recent robbery had targeted a local pardna (a money club), though the police did not say how much was stolen or how many people were affected.

“We have seen at least one recent robbery incident where it appears the culprits have targeted an individual involved in a pardna, or money sharing group, and who would therefore be in possession of a large sum of money,” said Acting Detective Superintendent Wade Chase. “We understand the importance of these types of groups to the local community, but would like to stress the importance of staying safe and implementing crime prevention measures.”

Such measures include home security such as proper lighting, CCTV and alarm systems, as well as storing valuables in a safe and secure location, and avoiding travelling with large sums. The RCIPS said it remains committed to working with and for our communities to reduce crime and make Cayman safer.