Police on the hunt for wanted ‘violent’ suspect

Ivan McField

(CNS): Police are seeking information from the public on the whereabouts of George Town resident Ivan McField (23). The RCIPS said he is wanted in connection to violent offences committed in Bodden Town and “is known to have violent tendencies”. If he is sighted, members of the public should not approach him but should call 911 immediately.

The public is also reminded that it is an offence to obstruct the police by hiding a wanted person or deliberately misleading the police during the execution of their duty.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.