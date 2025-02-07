Poinciana could be adapted to house criminally insane

Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre (photo credit: CIG)

(CNS): The government is considering how it can adapt the recently opened Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre to house the criminally insane. The centre was not designed to detain individuals who are a danger to society because of their illness. But with nowhere else to house people found not guilty of violent crimes by reason of insanity other than the mental health ward at the HSA hospital in George Town, a unit at the facility could be adapted to provide a secure place for these individuals, the parliament heard Wednesday night.

Government officials gathered at the Poinciana Centre in December for a ceremonial opening of the long-awaited East End facility, even though it is not yet complete due to various problems with the development delaying certificates of occupancy.

It was designed as a residential home for those with long-term mental health issues or learning difficulties and a day facility for people who are able to live in the community. Housing the criminally insane there was not considered throughout the many years that the facility was under development.

However, an increasing number of people who commit very violent offices are found to be suffering from serious psychological problems. A number of violent offenders currently housed in both HMP Northward and Fairbanks after being found guilty of serious crimes, including murder, may not have been officially found insane by the courts but are still severely ill and are not getting the appropriate treatment, an issue raised by the chief justice during this year’s Grand Court opening.

When Attorney General Sam Bulgin presented to parliament a number of amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, he explained that they would help the government better navigate the lack of a properly designed centre for those detained by the courts after a violent act committed because of their serious mental health problems. After explaining the changes, he revealed that the Poinciana may have a role to play in assisting these people.

The AG referred indirectly to the well-documented case of Travis Webb, who suffers from severe mental health problems. In 2018, he buried his young child alive in the family garden, but thanks to the quick action of other family members, the child was saved.

Given his severe problems, Webb, once a promising local athlete, was the first person in the Cayman Islands to be formally found not guilty of a serious offence due to insanity. Last year, he escaped from the mental health ward where he had been held for several years on an open-ended court order, illustrating the problem of housing Webb and others like him at the hospital, which is not a secure unit.

Bulgin said that the law was being amended to give the courts the power to make orders relating to these individuals rather than the governor, as is currently the case. He explained that, where appropriate, the courts could then send some individuals overseas for treatment, and they could also make more appropriate orders relating to where they can be housed in Cayman other than the hospital.

“The main purpose of the amendment… is to remove the governor as the main person who will make the order as to when a person can be discharged,” Bulgin said. He explained that, under the separation of powers, this is unconstitutional as it is the role of the courts to make such decisions. It will also allow the courts to constantly review these cases and impose relevant conditions, even conditions of release.

“We recently unveiled the Poinciana facility… but there is no facility there to house these people… that I am speaking about,” he said, adding that this needs to be revisited. “It’s not too late and the Cabinet has… asked for a re-look be taken at the facility… to see if a section of it can be cordoned off… with the necessary security,” he said.

“There is no reason why… given what we have there now, a dedicated wing can’t be set aside for the purpose of housing these people unfit to plead because of insanity,” he added.

The AG said that these individuals would be only a small number of the people who would be housed there. A working group is now looking at the potential reconfiguration so that the courts can make an order to send relevant people there.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said he agreed that “we do need to rethink the intention of the Poinciana facility”, noting that only two of the nine units are currently in use. “We need to think about repurpose… This can be done as there is a lot of space,” he said, adding that there were other considerations, such as the line-up of the council to make these changes.