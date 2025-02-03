Over 500 people responded to NCA consultation

TCCP members accept hundreds of letters from Sustainable Cayman and POF members

(CNS): The Ministry of Sustainability received 511 letters from members of the public containing feedback on proposals to amend the National Conservation Act, according to officials. Almost all of them opposed the UPM’s attempt to gut the law. The controversial legislation was withdrawn by the government on Friday, a move that has been welcomed by local activists, TCCP members and the PPM.

The bill was destined to fail since the UPM no longer has a majority and was unable to secure support from the official opposition. It was drafted without input from stakeholders and, if it had passed, would have undermined the fundamental purpose of the law.

Officials from the ministry said that the feedback had been compiled into a ‘Quick Report’ and shared with the members of parliament, including the minister, ahead of Friday’s parliamentary session. However, they were unable to say if a report on the consultation would be made available to the public.

Sustainable Cayman, which had supplied more than 500 of the letters and signatures opposing the bill, welcomed the government’s decision to pull the proposed draft bill. Along with students from the activist group Protect Our Future, the members presented copies of the letters to MPs from TCCP on Friday, urging all members to protect the legislation.

The amendments, if passed, would significantly weaken protections that safeguard the Cayman Islands’ biodiversity and natural resources, allowing potentially irreversible environmental damage, Sustainable said after the bill was withdrawn.

They said the response was “no doubt” due “to the community’s emphatic opposition to voting on this unnecessary legislation”. They added, “This decision reflects the consistent messaging from people across the Cayman Islands and overseas, and extensive advocacy work by Sustainable Cayman and other environmental groups.”

However, as he withdrew the bill, Sustainability Minister Dwayne Seymour still defended the proposed amendments and suggested an intention to bring the changes at another time. This raises the possibility that, even though the bill didn’t pass, a redrafted form might be on the next government’s agenda if the new administration is led by the remaining members of the UPM and the PPM.

This means the bill and the lack of any reasonable justification for it will become a key topic during the coming election campaign. At this point, the TCCP remains the only party committed to retaining the bill in its current form.

“The community’s voice is clear in its call to maintain strong scientific oversight and reject any reductions in environmental assessments which are crucial for the sustainable development of the Cayman Islands,” Sustainable Cayman said.

Sustainability Ambassador Connor Childs said he was relieved that this bill had been withdrawn and that the proposed amendments did not pass.

“This is a crucial victory for the protection of our natural areas for future generations. Thank you to the concerned citizens who stood up in defence of the National Conservation Act and to the leaders who supported this important legislation,” he said.

“The National Conservation Act plays a vital role in ensuring that development progresses in a way that both benefits Caymanians and preserves the very things that make Cayman special. While we celebrate this victory for the environment and democratic engagement, we must all remain vigilant. With elections approaching, there is a possibility that future administrations could attempt to reintroduce similar legislation.”

Sustainable Cayman said it will continue to monitor these developments closely and advocate for permanent protections that preserve the integrity of the National Conservation Act without dilution.

TCCP said that the withdrawal of the bill was a testament to the value of principled, democratic opposition as well as the power of the community, vindicating their members’ decision to resign from government last October. Had they remained as cabinet ministers, André Ebanks, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and Sabrina Turner would have been bound by collective responsibility to pass what they said was a far-reaching and harmful bill that would undermine the quality of life for this and future generations.

While Heather Bodden, as a back-bench member, could have remained on the government benches and still voted ‘no’, her position as a parliamentary secretary and member of the UPM caucus would still have made her ability to remain difficult, given that she was opposing the premier’s binding Cabinet decision to pursue these worrying and unnecessary changes.

“Only by resigning could we have the freedom to speak out and stand up against the proposed amendments,” the TCCP members explained. “The National Conservation Act is vital legislation that ensures we do not overlook the potential environmental impact when considering the economic and social benefits of development. The proposed amendments, such as removing the requirement for an environmental impact assessment for government projects and removing scientific expertise from the National Conservation Council, increase the risk of doing irreversible damage to our community.”

PPM Leader Joey Hew has said on a number of occasions that his party wants to see some amendments to the law. However, he said that this bill was flawed, and he wants to ensure that legislative changes still uphold both environmental protection and sound governance.

“Our PPM team remains dedicated to a governance approach that prioritises solutions over division, encourages collaboration with all stakeholders, and ensures that any future amendments to the NCC Act are constitutionally sound, well-balanced, and in the best interests of the Cayman Islands.”

As he withdrew the draft bill, Seymour said there were legal and policy issues relating to the balance to be struck between the NCC’s powers to override decisions of other public bodies and those other public bodies’ ability to exercise their own statutory functions.

However, this is not an issue that only affects the conservation law. Many government departments have the power ability to override decisions made by other government departments. For example, the fire service and the Water Authority can override the granting of a planning application that poses a threat to the local water supply or a fire risk.

The National Conservation Act bestows very limited powers on the National Conservation Council, which has been used on a tiny number of occasions to stop the most egregious development in marine parks and the dwindling habitat of the country’s critically endangered iconic blue iguana.

Meanwhile, despite repeated requests, CNS is still waiting for the government to respond to questions about the drafting of this bill, which is said to have been written by an overseas law firm without any input at all from the Cayman Islands’ own environmental scientists.

Neither Cayman’s own local experts at the Department of Environment nor any members of the National Conservation Council, who were appointed directly by the Cabinet, were consulted about the legislation, and the ministry has failed to tell the public why not and who drafted the bill.