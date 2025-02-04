Over 22 years late, development plan still misses latest target

Chief Office Eric Bush answers questions at the PAC meeting

(CNS): The chief officer in the planning ministry has said the target to get the National Development Plan completed by the end of last year was “over-ambitious”, even though this project is now more than 22 years late. Eric Bush reeled off a long list of meetings, consultations, reviews and redrafts involving civil servants, politicians, the Central Planning Authority and the public over the last seven years, many of them months apart, as he justified the failure of any government since 2002, when the plan should have undergone its first update, to address this critical document.

Despite his efforts to convince the Public Accounts Committee that things were moving along and that something might happen in the coming months, Bush painted a bleak picture regarding getting a revised development plan completed.

The committee had called Bush as a witness to ask him about some of the issues raised in a report by the Office of the Auditor General on the government’s economic planning, which noted that the development plan should have been reviewed every five years, as set out in the legislation.

However, no government has conducted a full review, and the plan is now massively outdated. The result of this dereliction has been ad hoc, inappropriate, piecemeal and unsustainable development throughout the islands.

Bush contended that the project was a huge undertaking and described it as “the beast we are trying to slay”. However, he offered very little detail about why each of the multitude of redrafts and steps towards even a basic framework had taken so long.

He revealed that a previous idea to break the plan down into five regions was now being changed to eleven. George Town had been divided up because of the different areas in and around the capital, such as commercial and industrial zones and hotel tourism, he said.

Bush claimed that once the framework was completed, reviewing the areas would be done on a rotation basis so the legal requirement to update the overall plan every five years would be met.

Asked about the continued delays and problems of staff shortages for planning inspections, the limitations placed on building materials by the current building code, and numerous other problems relating to planning delays, Bush noted that the department has the same headcount today as it did in 2008.

He said that some of the department’s functions, such as building inspections, could be taken over by the private sector, but this has not happened. However, it’s not clear how the government could ensure that strict building codes were met if the private development sector was allowed to police itself.

Bush admitted that the ministry does not use any of the data collected — but not collated — on the number of approved planning applications and projects that reach the development stage and go on to completion and indicated that the ministry’s main focus is working on the development plan.

He said that work on developing a strategic plan for the construction sector, which is considered to be Cayman’s third economic pillar, would come after the development plan. The “how, what and where” for that sector would be up to the political arm of government to determine, he said.

The construction sector, once dominated by local workers who were offered well-paid jobs, has changed dramatically over the years. While it has become one of Cayman’s largest employers, over 60% of those working in the sector are expatriate work permit holders, a figure fueled in part by a huge decline in wages. It is also known for attracting illegal workers.

There is also concern that reliance on the construction sector for government income is a major cause of over-development on Grand Cayman, which has changed the island dramatically.