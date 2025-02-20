One man chopped during Brac barroom brawl

La Esperanza, Cayman Brac

(CNS): A fight at La Esperanza bar on Watering Place Road, Cayman Brac, on Saturday evening left one man in hospital with machete wounds. Two men, aged 28 and 31, both residents of the Brac, were arrested on suspicion of assault GBH. They have both been granted bail with conditions pending further investigation.

The victim was initially taken to Faith Hospital and later transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.