One arrested after armed robbery at Chill Spot

Chill Spot Restaurant

(CNS): Police have arrested a 34-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of Robbery following an armed stick-up at the Chill Spot Restaurant on Homestead Crescent, Savannah, on Saturday night. Police were called to the restaurant at about 9:40pm following the report that it had been robbed by three men who burst in carrying machetes and a gun, wearing face coverings and dressed in dark clothing.

One of the suspects took a large undisclosed sum of money from the cash register before fleeing the premises on foot to the rear of the restaurant.

The police later identified a silver Honda Fit as being involved in the incident, and various police units, including the Firearms Response Unit, with the assistance of the police helicopter, tracked the vehicle to Templeton Street, Windsor Park in George Town, where one man got out and fled into the bushes.

Police officers pursued him on foot. After he was apprehended, he was taken to the detention centre in Fairbanks, where he remains in custody.

This was one of several robberies and violent incidents involving guns this week that has seen the RCIPS increase visibility patrols.

The robbery is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department and anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.