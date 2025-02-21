Ombudsman confirms increasing complaints against CIG

Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone

(CNS): Sharon Roulstone, the first ombudsman in the Cayman Islands who is a Caymanian, told MPs on Wednesday about the many challenges her office is dealing with as the workload is growing due in no small part to the increasing complaints about the government. Roustone was appearing before the first ever public meeting of the parliamentary select committee that oversees the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB).

The Ombudsman Committee was asking Roulstone and her full team about the 2023 OMB Annual Report, which documented a 50% increase in enquiries over the previous years.

Committee Chairman Bernie Bush said that the 2024 report, which is expected to be released to parliament after the elections, shows an even greater increase, as he noted the importance of the OMB’s work allowing people an avenue of redress when they have been wronged by the government.

As she explained the multiple roles of her office, from dealing with freedom of information appeals to handling police complaints, Roulstone said that the office is impartial and does not take sides. They hear from both sides in all cases before making a ruling based on the law. “No one is above the law,” she said.

Roulstone also rebutted recent social media allegations that her office is contracting people in the UK to do the work. She said that “nothing could be further from the truth”, and despite mounting complaints from the public about the government, such as data protection leaks, abuse of office and maladministration, the small team of investigators does all of the work here in the Cayman Islands.

With a record-breaking level of complaints and data breaches, the office had its busiest year ever and managed to resolve around 100 complaints against the government, another 40 against the police and some 192 data protection issues.

As she answered questions from the committee about some of the cases that the office handled in 2023, the resolutions and recommendations made and the follow-ups the office continues to make on those recommendations, the ombudsman also spoke about the future and ensuring that her successor would also be a Caymanian.

Roulstone explained that over time, the government has become increasingly more cooperative with her office as public servants recognise that the OMB, while fiercely independent, is not the enemy but can help them better serve the public and improve their systems.

Confident that training is now on track to ensure that will be the case, Roulstone revealed the challenges she faced when taking over the role. She said her predecessor had run the office in silos with staff segregated by the specific work, so there was no crossover between those working on government complaints or those tackling whistleblower cases or data protection.

She said that “internal forces were working against her” and she had to fight hard to create an office where all the staff learned the different elements. Otherwise, it would have been hard for any one member of the team to emerge as a potential replacement.

While Roulstone did not elaborate on where the internal opposition to her plans was coming from, committee member Chris Saunders implied it was the previous governor, Martyn Roper. “Once you survive former governor Roper, you can survive anything,” he said in response to Roulstone’s comments about the challenge she had reshaping the office.

“I wish the people who dealt with him and know what he was really like would have the courage to speak up and tell people, basically, that he meant this island no good, contrary to the smiles and everything else. You won’t say it, and that’s fine… but I can only imagine what you, being a public servant, would have ensured,” Saunders said, adding that his battles were like “water off a duck’s back. And he’s gone, and I’m still here.”

According to some of the case summaries in the report, during 2023, the office received complaints about a wide cross-section of government departments. Many of them were very specific to the individuals’ experiences, but in some cases, the complaints had much wider implications for the whole community.

In one case, a whistleblower exposed the fact that Customs and Border Control, which has one of the biggest databases on the island and holds significant amounts of personal information about individuals and businesses, had no proper controls for tracking who is accessing the data.

The OMB found that CBC was not able to log or audit any user’s query “footprint”, and users’ access to its computer records was not obvious. The office recommended that CBC implement the necessary function as soon as possible and develop policies and procedures to track user queries in the system.

“Issues identified in our report present significant risks to the CBC as long as they continue. Those risks include potential violation of the Data Protection Act, 2021 Revision (DPA) if unauthorised users access personal information for unintended purposes or in the event CBC does not have appropriate organisational or technical measures in place to protect any personal data that is contained in its IT systems,” the report stated.

While some of the recommendations have been met, several are currently in progress. The OMB has said it will continue to monitor CBC’s progress on the issue, with more details expected in the 2024 report later this year.