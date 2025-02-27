OfReg finds Flow’s cell tower safety inadequate

(CNS): A new report from the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has revealed some serious issues regarding the poor state of Flow’s infrastructure, the safety concerns surrounding it, as well as the management of and knowledge about its cell towers. The report shows that Flow, which owns most of the local communications infrastructure, has a poor understanding of the safety and risks associated with the towers and has failed to comply with directions from the regulator.

The worrying issues were revealed during a lengthy investigation that began in early 2023 but was not completed until last month. It was triggered after Logic sought access to the communications towers in order to roll out its mobile network. However, the company was having trouble getting any response from Flow to requests about infrastructure sharing, which dated back several years.

Logic then raised its concerns with OfReg. In response, OfReg initiated a thorough investigation to ensure compliance with legal requirements and the terms outlined in their ICT licences, according to a release issued Wednesday by the regulator.

OfReg formally declared a dispute under the ICT Act, setting a clear deadline for Flow to respond to Logic’s infrastructure sharing requests. However, the regulator said that Flow indicated a lack of sufficient information about its own infrastructure, rendering it unable to assess the feasibility of sharing with Logic.

As a result, OfReg launched a formal investigation. In July 2023, it released a preliminary report highlighting several issues and detailing the necessary steps for resolving the dispute. In August 2023, after confirming that Flow was unable to provide adequate information concerning six towers, OfReg directed Flow to take immediate action to ensure compliance.

This included directions to cease work on the towers due to safety concerns, conduct structural surveys and produce information pertaining to structural integrity, general safety, and availability of access for Logic.

Flow submitted the required information along with the results of their structural assessment, revealing that five of the six towers in question could not accommodate additional load due to exceeded wind speed thresholds. One tower in Cayman Brac was not at its threshold limit but was reserved for Flow’s future use, thus preventing access for Logic. After a thorough investigation, OfReg issued its final determination on 31 January 2025.

Among its conclusions, the office ordered Flow to enhance its processes to manage tower sharing requests efficiently and provide stakeholders with a clear guide for future applications, grant Logic access to the tower in Cayman Brac, and confirm efficient use of the five Grand Cayman towers.

Flow must also present plans to address the structural integrity of its towers, which pose risks to both personnel safety and third-party equipment, and must report on measures implemented to ensure that towers exceeding wind speed standards do not jeopardise public health, safety, or operations of other licensees.

The regulator said that until Flow complies with all the requirements, it is prohibited from attaching or modifying any equipment on towers in need of repair. However, it failed to comply with this directive. “Flow’s failure to comply with directions is concerning. We are therefore considering the extent of this non-compliance towards identifying appropriate next steps,” OfReg Interim CEO Sonji Myles said.

On 24 February 2025, Flow provided confirmation that it was already working to comply with the

requirements of the decision, OfReg said.

“We are committed to fostering fair competition and ensuring the efficient use of our telecommunications infrastructure,” Myles said. “This determination underscores our proactive approach to addressing disputes and holding providers accountable for their responsibilities. Moving forward, we will continue to protect the interests of all stakeholders and promote transparency in our sector.”