No Caymanians deported from US in Trump crackdown

(CNS): Two Caymanians are on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s non-detained docket as of November 2024. ICE’s non-detained docket is a list of every person in the United States who is there illegally and not currently held in ICE detention. However, Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control has said that no Caymanians have been deported by the US authorities.

“There are no pending deportations involving Caymanians,” officials said in an email responding to our inquiries. “As a receiving country, the Cayman Islands can expect advance notice, approximately two weeks, before the United States deports an individual to Cayman.”

The new Trump administration is committed to deporting millions of illegal migrants, and many come from the Caribbean and Central American regions. Nearly a million of the more than 1.4 million on this particular list come from just four countries — El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

There are no names on this list, just the number of people the government says are in the US illegally and not in ICE detention, though they could be in the custody of another US authority, such as federal, state or local law enforcement. According to an article on Border Report, some of the data on the docket goes back decades and includes people who may have since left the country.

US media is reporting that since President Donald Trump was inaugurated on 20 January, his administration has arrested more than 8,000 illegal migrants who have either now been deported or are awaiting deportation.

According to ICE, under the previous administration, there were an average of 311 immigration deportations daily, mostly individuals who had committed crimes. According to figures by the Migration Policy Institute, over the four years, there were 1.5 million deportations, about the same as the deportation numbers in Trump’s first term.

However, as detention centres fill up beyond capacity, ICE is having to release some detainees, according to US media reports.

See ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Statistics here. See the full list below:



