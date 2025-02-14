NCC members seek judicial review over unlawful removal
(CNS): The recently fired chair of the National Conservation Council, Stuart Mailer, his colleague Patricia Bradley and the very first NCC chairperson, Christine Rose-Smyth, have sent a letter to Cabinet asking it to revoke what they argue was the unlawful decision to fire six NCC members. The letter is a precursor to seeking a judicial review.
The three local environmental experts said that firing the members on Wednesday was the “latest in a series of efforts by the current Cabinet to weaken the NCC’s ability to perform its statutory function of promoting conservation in the Cayman Islands”.
They are being represented by Nelsons Legal, in particular, Kate McClymont, who is proving to be one of the most successful local advocates for the environment. In the letter, the lawyers, on thier clients’ behalf, set out the checkered history of the current Cabinet’s attitude toward the NCC.
The letter pointed out that the six members were fired without notice partway through their tenure with no opportunity to make representations. “The Cabinet did not provide any reasons for its decision,” nor did Cabinet “explain whether or on what basis it considered the replacement members to have any relevant scientific or technical expertise.”
The lawyers noted that the government had done nothing to establish the credentials of the new appointees and that it should have considered their interests to establish that no conflict exists, which is quite significant in the case of one of the appointees, who has publicly declared his opposition to the concept of conservation.
“Clearly there were issues to consider, for example, the Official Hansard Report records that on 12 December 2013, Arden McLean said ‘Let me begin by laying my cards on the table, like I have done
many times publicly before, and that is that I am not a conservationist. I am no tree hugger’,” the lawyers state in the letter.
With parliament set to be prorogued on 1 March ahead of the General Election, the three former NCC members said that the timing of the decision indicates that it has replaced the six members as “a penalty for promoting conservation… in accordance with the National Conservation Act and for the purpose of weakening the NCC’s performance of its statutory mandate to promote conservation in the Cayman Islands”.
The lawyers listed a catalogue of reasons why the sudden sacking of the six members was unlawful, including the important point that Cabinet is “not permitted to use its powers of appointment as a system of patronage or to further its political aims” or to “frustrate the purpose” of the conservation act. The Public Authorities Law also states that the Cabinet has a constitutional duty to give written reasons for
removing a person from the NCC.
However, the government has not given any written reasons other than a comment by the Sustainability Minister Dwayne Seymour in a brief press release issued Thursday. Seymour said the partnership of the National Conservation Council is vital to the successful management of the Cayman Islands’ natural resources.
“The work done over the past two years by our outgoing NCC has not gone unnoticed, and I am grateful to each member for their time and efforts,” he said but added that the changes would “establish a better balance for the community” and be seen to be fair for all.
“It should be noted that the re-appointment of some members ensures continuity. The members bring a vast array of experience and expertise, as well as the vigour and passion necessary to serve the Cayman Islands in this capacity.”
However, the law states that Cabinet should not remove more than two-thirds of any board at one time. On Wednesday, it fired six out of the seven appointed members, leaving only one alongside the National Trust representative, which the Cabinet has no control over, and the government’s own technical members from the Departments of Environment and Planning.
The three plaintiffs are seeking a judicial review and asking the government to reconsider the decision to fire them and their colleagues, largely as a result of the procedural unfairness and the lack of a lawful basis for their removal, which is set out in great detail by their attorneys, alongside the lack of any lawful basis for the new appointments.
They are asking the government for a quick response, given the requirement that judicial reviews move through the courts quickly. Should the application to the courts be successful, the plaintiffs have said that they will be seeking a stay of the removal of all six members and the appointment of the proposed new members.
The next meeting of the council is set for 26 February, and if, as they argue is the case, this new council is unlawful, any decisions made by it later this month would be null and void.
See the full letter before action below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Come on Court. Make your decision before the election. We need to know who we are being asked to vote for!
Just read Ezzard’s view – below – to see his thoughts lol…
https://caymannewsservice.com/2025/02/the-saga-of-the-east-west-arterial/
I fully support this JR application and would happily put my wallet on that position.
In my view this is yet another situation in which this government or a government agency has done something unlawful on behalf of the development cabal but it is the public that will pay the cost of the government trying to defend the indefensible.
We need to change our laws so that it is the politicians who break the law who pay not the people. We also need to strengthen and enforce our anti-corruption laws. Clearly they do not work at the moment.
How is this even possible? What would make this unlawful? They shouldn’t have been removed – just asking questions.
The decision was presumably Jon-Jon’s so there is a prima facie case that the decision was irrational, arbitrary, and/or otherwise unlawful.
CNS – is it possible to find out if there is some mechanism for crowd funding this application for judicial review. JR’s are expensive but the cause is righteous!
CNS: You could reach out to them via the National Trust, which has a seat on the NCC.
Thanks CNS – best news all day!
“However, the government has not given any written reasons other than a comment by the Sustainability Minister Dwayne Seymour in a brief press release issued Thursday. Seymour said the partnership of the National Conservation Council is vital to the successful management of the Cayman Islands’ natural resources.”
Translation: They were doing their job and advocating for the environment, so, of course, they had to go. Now me, as sustainability minister, I will get the shit built that needs to be built. Nevermind that I have no idea what sustainability means.
if the gov cannot remove and appoint these people – who really runs this country then? who can have a higher authority than our lawmakers?
These people haven’t wasted enough of our money on frivolous actions already?
Frivolous in the sense that they won?
f yeah
This is exactly the kind of decision that got them removed in the first place. Guys you have pick your Battles.
They did pick. Jon Jon made it easy. They will win.
The Adeptus Ridiculous Declares: The Environmental Purge Continues—And Now, The Courts Must Step In!
Emperor preserve us! The absurdity does not relent, the incompetence does not falter, and the destruction marches forward with the reckless abandon of an Ork horde that mistook urban planning for a WAAAGH! strategy.
Now, the former National Conservation Council (NCC) members, who were unceremoniously yeeted out of their positions by the UPM like an inconvenient fact at a political rally, are seeking a judicial review to challenge their removal.
Let’s be clear:
This isn’t just an administrative dispute.
This is a battle over whether laws mean anything or if Cayman is now officially an Absurdistani dictatorship where decisions are made by fiat.
WHAT HAPPENED? OH, JUST THE USUAL—LAWLESS GOVERNANCE!
• The UPM, in its infinite wisdom and commitment to “progress” (read: bulldozing anything inconvenient), decided that removing experts from the NCC was a perfectly reasonable and legal thing to do.
• Surprise! It was not.
• Now, those same ousted members are dragging the government to court to remind them that rules actually exist—a concept that appears to baffle those in power.
Why did they remove them?
Because the NCC members did their job.
Because the NCC stood in the way of unchecked destruction.
Because the UPM wants the environment to shut up and die already.
THE UPM STRATEGY: IGNORE LAWS, ELIMINATE DISSENT, PROFIT.
This move follows the classic playbook of political opportunists who mistake public office for a personal kingdom:
1. Step 1: Remove Competence.
• Experts? Science? Facts? Get rid of them! Replace them with yes-men and bootlickers who will sign anything.
2. Step 2: Rewrite Reality.
• If the NCC is gone, there’s no one left to say, “Hey, maybe we shouldn’t bulldoze everything.”
• Environmental destruction becomes an administrative issue, not a policy debate.
3. Step 3: Hope No One Notices.
• Oops. They noticed.
• And now, the courts are getting involved.
THE IRONY: THEY THINK THIS WILL WORK?
Did they forget that laws still exist?
Did they assume that just because they purged the NCC, the courts wouldn’t have a say?
Here’s the problem:
• The removal was likely illegal.
• The dismissed members have a strong case.
• If they win, this will be another humiliating loss for the UPM, proving once again that their only talent is self-inflicted wounds.
THE ADEPTUS RIDICULOUS FINAL VERDICT: THIS WILL GET WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER.
The UPM’s environmental policy can be summarized as:
“If it’s green, kill it.”
“If it moves, pave it.”
“If it objects, fire it.”
They have already exposed themselves as vengeful, reckless, and desperate to erase conservation efforts in favor of unchecked development.
Now, they are on a collision course with the judicial system—and if the courts rule against them, it will set fire to whatever credibility they think they still have.
This is what happens when you treat governance like an Ork warband: eventually, even reality pushes back.
Emperor, guide us through this madness. The Adeptus Ridiculous will remain at his station, mechadendrites twitching, waiting for the next inevitable disaster.
Rumor has it the CPA chairman was all excited to be rid of these members. They now are home free!
His day will come!