NCC members seek judicial review over unlawful removal

Stuart Mailer

(CNS): The recently fired chair of the National Conservation Council, Stuart Mailer, his colleague Patricia Bradley and the very first NCC chairperson, Christine Rose-Smyth, have sent a letter to Cabinet asking it to revoke what they argue was the unlawful decision to fire six NCC members. The letter is a precursor to seeking a judicial review.

The three local environmental experts said that firing the members on Wednesday was the “latest in a series of efforts by the current Cabinet to weaken the NCC’s ability to perform its statutory function of promoting conservation in the Cayman Islands”.

They are being represented by Nelsons Legal, in particular, Kate McClymont, who is proving to be one of the most successful local advocates for the environment. In the letter, the lawyers, on thier clients’ behalf, set out the checkered history of the current Cabinet’s attitude toward the NCC.

The letter pointed out that the six members were fired without notice partway through their tenure with no opportunity to make representations. “The Cabinet did not provide any reasons for its decision,” nor did Cabinet “explain whether or on what basis it considered the replacement members to have any relevant scientific or technical expertise.”

The lawyers noted that the government had done nothing to establish the credentials of the new appointees and that it should have considered their interests to establish that no conflict exists, which is quite significant in the case of one of the appointees, who has publicly declared his opposition to the concept of conservation.

“Clearly there were issues to consider, for example, the Official Hansard Report records that on 12 December 2013, Arden McLean said ‘Let me begin by laying my cards on the table, like I have done

many times publicly before, and that is that I am not a conservationist. I am no tree hugger’,” the lawyers state in the letter.

With parliament set to be prorogued on 1 March ahead of the General Election, the three former NCC members said that the timing of the decision indicates that it has replaced the six members as “a penalty for promoting conservation… in accordance with the National Conservation Act and for the purpose of weakening the NCC’s performance of its statutory mandate to promote conservation in the Cayman Islands”.

The lawyers listed a catalogue of reasons why the sudden sacking of the six members was unlawful, including the important point that Cabinet is “not permitted to use its powers of appointment as a system of patronage or to further its political aims” or to “frustrate the purpose” of the conservation act. The Public Authorities Law also states that the Cabinet has a constitutional duty to give written reasons for

removing a person from the NCC.

However, the government has not given any written reasons other than a comment by the Sustainability Minister Dwayne Seymour in a brief press release issued Thursday. Seymour said the partnership of the National Conservation Council is vital to the successful management of the Cayman Islands’ natural resources.

“The work done over the past two years by our outgoing NCC has not gone unnoticed, and I am grateful to each member for their time and efforts,” he said but added that the changes would “establish a better balance for the community” and be seen to be fair for all.

“It should be noted that the re-appointment of some members ensures continuity. The members bring a vast array of experience and expertise, as well as the vigour and passion necessary to serve the Cayman Islands in this capacity.”

However, the law states that Cabinet should not remove more than two-thirds of any board at one time. On Wednesday, it fired six out of the seven appointed members, leaving only one alongside the National Trust representative, which the Cabinet has no control over, and the government’s own technical members from the Departments of Environment and Planning.

The three plaintiffs are seeking a judicial review and asking the government to reconsider the decision to fire them and their colleagues, largely as a result of the procedural unfairness and the lack of a lawful basis for their removal, which is set out in great detail by their attorneys, alongside the lack of any lawful basis for the new appointments.

They are asking the government for a quick response, given the requirement that judicial reviews move through the courts quickly. Should the application to the courts be successful, the plaintiffs have said that they will be seeking a stay of the removal of all six members and the appointment of the proposed new members.

The next meeting of the council is set for 26 February, and if, as they argue is the case, this new council is unlawful, any decisions made by it later this month would be null and void.

See the full letter before action below: