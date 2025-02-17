MOW falls short of cash needed to feed elderly

Volunteers donate their time for the MOW fundraiser

(CNS): Meals on Wheels is facing a tough 2025, already battling to find the money needed to feed vulnerable seniors after its first annual fundraising effort fell well short of the funds it collected last year, even as the cost of living rises, hitting donors’ pockets. As the government spends millions of dollars on grandiose legacy projects, the charity is short by around $24,000, meaning some of Cayman’s elderly residents could go hungry this year.

MOW, one of the Cayman Islands’ oldest non-profit organisations, serves cooked food to around 350 homebound or disabled seniors daily. Following its annual Meals on Wheels Change for Change Donation Drive on Friday, 31 January, and Saturday, 1 February, the fundraiser missed the goal of $60,000, which they collected last year, by a significant amount, only collecting just over $36,300.

“While we had an incredible turnout of volunteers and unwavering support from the community, we recognise the economic challenges many are facing,” said MOW CEO Jennifer L. West.

“Several individuals told us they were committed to donating again but were only able to give about 10% of what they had in previous years. We understand these financial constraints all too well, as fundraising is a daily challenge for us. Despite this, we remain steadfast in our mission to end senior hunger by providing daily hot meals to our vulnerable seniors across Grand Cayman,” she added.

The charity is intent on finding other cash or food donations to do what it can to ensure no senior in Cayman goes hungry. MOW still has the support of Davenport, its key sponsor, and there are more fundraisers to come to hopefully make up the shortfall so volunteers can keep delivering the food and offer a few moments of company for the elderly people they deliver to.

The charity thanked Davenport for its continued support and the many volunteers who gave their time to collect donations for MOW, saying their dedication is invaluable.

“Many of the event volunteers are from outside of our core delivery team. Their support allows our regular volunteers to continue with meal delivery while funds are being raised,” West explained, adding that around 300 people had helped with the fundraiser.

The next major fundraising event is the Orange You Glad Gala, which will take place on Saturday, 24 May, at the Marriott Beach Resort, with this year’s theme “The Silk Road”. In the meantime, the public is asked to give what they can in the coming weeks to keep MOW on the road.