More road works to come as GT revamp nears end

New traffic flow layout in George Town

(CNS): As the George Town Revitalisation Project nears completion, officials from the planning ministry indicated that there is still more road work to be done. The phased reopening of Edward Street and Main Street began on Monday as the above-ground works concluded. But officials said in a press release that as part of the final stages of the initiative, which has been in the works for years, there are still several key roadwork and traffic adjustments to be implemented to “enhance accessibility and mobility within the area”.

Traffic flow is resuming in phases to ensure a smooth transition to the new layout, the ministry said. As traffic flow is partially reverted to its original configuration, Edward Street will undergo full re-pavement and re-striping to enhance road conditions and safety. Meanwhile, to maintain the pedestrian-friendly enhancements and ensure efficient vehicular movement, Main Street will revert to one-way.

Once utility poles are removed from the Shedden Road-Main Street and Edward Street intersections, additional work will be carried out to improve traffic circulation in these areas.



The ministry and officials from the project said they appreciated the public’s patience and cooperation throughout “this transformative initiative”.