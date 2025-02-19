Ministry plants 710 trees as 100s more lost to development

National Tree Planting Programme

(CNS): The sustainability ministry has planted 710 native and endemic trees on the grounds of government primary schools and public spaces across the islands since the National Tree Planting Programme started three years ago. But over the same period, hundreds more trees have been lost to development, including mature trees that have been cleared from pristine primary habitat.

The programme, which started in 2022, was part of the Cayman Islands Government’s year-long celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Given the huge loss of natural resources, the effort to continue planting after the celebrations is welcome but does little to compensate for the devastating loss of trees due to development, largely for high-end luxury homes and condos.

Last year, just 122 trees, mostly native saplings, were planted within public school grounds by children and staff of the schools guided by the ministry team. The stated mission is to plant, nurture and protect native and culturally significant trees across the Cayman Islands, though very little effort has been made over the last twelve months to preserve mature trees from bulldozers.

While the programme’s long-term goal is to protect biodiversity and develop a society that has a positive relationship with trees, the reality is that Cayman is losing its natural resources at a frightening rate.

The programme has focused on significant varieties such as Spanish Elm, which was used in the construction of catboats; Cabbage, which was used in the wattle of traditional homes; and Broad Leaf, which has traditional medicinal uses.

Dwayne Seymour, who currently holds the sustainability portfolio and was behind the recent attempt to gut the National Conservation Act and to prevent the National Conservation Council from trying to protect endangered trees, seemed pleased with the outcome of the programme over the past year.

“The team’s dedication to engagement and educating the community about these local varieties have been outstanding, and I look forward to seeing the initiative grow,” he said just days after the government removed the appointed experts and conservationists from the NCC.

Policy Advisor for Resiliency Morgan Golden-Ebanks said the ministry team members were glad they could focus efforts on the community and educate young people about the diverse and beautiful trees that grow around them.

“There are now more schools with native trees growing on-site,” she said “It is our ambition to expand the programme firstly by ensuring every government school on all three islands has endemic species within their grounds, and secondly by extending the scope of the programme to collaborate with the private sector to regreen even more spaces while contributing to corporate social responsibility targets,” she added.

While the programme is doing little to address the loss of Cayman’s trees, it is a positive project as it teaches students about conservation. Last year, the project team organised planting events at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School, Prospect Primary School, Red Bay Primary School, Theoline L. McCoy Primary School, and Edna M. Moyle Primary School.

In 2024, the programme focused on public engagement efforts and tree-planting events. The team is working in collaboration with the education ministry to ensure that the trees are planted in alignment with each school’s future growth plans so they are not removed even before they get a chance to grow as a result of school developments to accommodate the growing population.

Officials said feedback from the students and the teachers has been positive, and the events have helped to invigorate the curiosity of young learners, sparking new interests and passion for the natural world and bolstering interest in school eco-clubs.