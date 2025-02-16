Man stabbed during fight on West Bay beach

(CNS): A man was stabbed in the stomach during a fight Early Sunday morning at the public beach in West Bay. He is in hospital in a serious but stable condition and another man is in custody. Police said that a vehicle pulled up to a police checkpoint at the Yacht Drive roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway with its hazard lights on at around 12:15am. Officers approached and saw that one of the occupants had a serious wound and learned that he was being transported to hospital.

The police escorted the vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where the victim was admitted for treatment.

Police then learned that the wounded man had been in an altercation at the West Bay Public Beach and had been stabbed in his midsection. Officers tracked down the 37-year-old suspect at an address in West Bay and arrested him on suspicion of assault GBH and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The RCIPS has also confirmed that no bodies were found in the toilets at the same location, as had been misreported on social media.

The matter is currently under investigation by West Bay CID. Anyone with any information is asked to call 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.