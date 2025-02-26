Man charged with attempted murder of security guard

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): A 22-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested on Saturday has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He appeared in court Monday and was remanded in custody until 7 March. The man is accused of shooting a security guard in the foot at a construction site on Birch Tree Hill in the early hours of Saturday morning. This was one of two shootings within less than an hour in West Bay that morning.