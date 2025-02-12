Man arrested for poaching 70 conch in marine park

(CNS): A Department of Environment conservation officer was injured by a suspected poacher when he arrested the man for taking conch from a marine park. The DoE said the man was arrested last week after he was found in possession of 70 conch poached from the Marine Protected Area in Barkers, West Bay. He can also expect to be charged with assault after he threw a large rock at the DoE Officer who arrested him.

The seized conch, which had already been removed from the shell, was donated to Meals on Wheels.

A second suspect has also been warned for intended prosecution, the DoE said, as a further investigation is in progress.

The public is reminded that while conch and lobster season is currently open, it is illegal to harvest conch or lobster from the Marine Reserves or Line Fishing Zones. A maximum of 5 conch per person or 10 conch per boat and 3 lobster per person or 6 per boat are allowed to be taken per day.

Lobster season ends 28 February and conch season ends 30 April. Download the ‘CaymanDoE’ app to see the rules for any location in the Cayman Islands or visit doe.ky/marine-parks for full rules and conditions.

Anyone with information relating to this latest poaching incident or to report suspicious activity in progress can contact the DoE on 916-4271.