Major but brief earthquake triggers tsunami warning

CINWS Director John Tibbetts on Radio Cayman to explain about earthquakes and tsunamis

(CNS): A very brief earthquake more than 200 kilometres off the southwest coast of Grand Cayman in very deep waters triggered a tsunami warning on Saturday. Despite registering a magnitude of over 7.6, it was under some of the deepest water in the world and far enough away not to cause any issues in the Cayman Islands. While there were reports of some people feeling a slight tremor, no damage was reported.

This followed a smaller tremor of around 4.3 magnitude on Friday afternoon, which was considerably closer at around 63 kilometres, but that quake did not cause any damage either.

Both earthquakes serve to remind residents that we are close to the Cayman Trench, a serious fault line, and we continue to be at risk for tremors. While officials often raise the threat of tsunamis as well, because of the very deep water around us, the risk of such a devastating wave hitting the islands is small.

Speaking on Radio Cayman on Monday, Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) Director John Tibbetts explained the movement of the tectonic plates in this region and why we do not see major tsunamis after earthquakes — though it is not impossible as the conditions cannot always be predicted.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) Director Danielle Coleman stressed that tsunamis can happen here. While the threat is low, it’s still possible, and we all should remain aware and prepared for the natural hazards that we face in this region.