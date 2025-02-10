Major but brief earthquake triggers tsunami warning
(CNS): A very brief earthquake more than 200 kilometres off the southwest coast of Grand Cayman in very deep waters triggered a tsunami warning on Saturday. Despite registering a magnitude of over 7.6, it was under some of the deepest water in the world and far enough away not to cause any issues in the Cayman Islands. While there were reports of some people feeling a slight tremor, no damage was reported.
This followed a smaller tremor of around 4.3 magnitude on Friday afternoon, which was considerably closer at around 63 kilometres, but that quake did not cause any damage either.
Both earthquakes serve to remind residents that we are close to the Cayman Trench, a serious fault line, and we continue to be at risk for tremors. While officials often raise the threat of tsunamis as well, because of the very deep water around us, the risk of such a devastating wave hitting the islands is small.
Speaking on Radio Cayman on Monday, Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) Director John Tibbetts explained the movement of the tectonic plates in this region and why we do not see major tsunamis after earthquakes — though it is not impossible as the conditions cannot always be predicted.
Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) Director Danielle Coleman stressed that tsunamis can happen here. While the threat is low, it’s still possible, and we all should remain aware and prepared for the natural hazards that we face in this region.
Watch Coleman and Tibbetts on Radio Cayman below:
Category: Science & Nature
Schools must be closed for the rest of the week at least.
I get why we issued an alert, given the impact even though the risk is small. I don’t get why it took hours after sensible countries lifted their alerts for us to do the same.
Over time this will cause HMCI/CIG to lose credibility, which might put people at real risk in the case of future events. Remember this past summer’s extended hurricane warning for Grand Cayman that wasn’t lifted until after it had fully passed the Sister Islands?
Next time, issue the alert where prudent, and raise it in as equally expeditious manner to maintain public trust.
Tsunamis production and severity is normally fairly low in the Caribeean area, but that doesn’t mean they are not registering. Tsunamis originate from water displacement events, and those can stem from shelf breaks, submarine avalanches, and rockslides over a long down-slope washout area. Mass wasting is evidenced by slump scars in the steep Cocos-Caribbean Subduction Zone. Not only are we perched at the top of a deep submarine trench with prodigious scope, but the trench is filled with a range of sub-sea mountains, some rising over 10,000 feet from the sea floor. We have barely mapped these features, let alone drilled them for a qualified understanding of their geological composition and stability. We are left to apply assumptions to fill these data gaps. We don’t know how much additional shaking force will set off an avalanche anywhere in our area, nor is there any credible early warning system. The Cayman Islands should seek to annex the Rosario and Misteriosa Banks from Honduras and set up early detection bouys there.
I did not receive an audible alarm on my Lime / Android.
You need to be signed up to the At Hoc app…. Check out Hazard Management Cayman Islands for all the info.
Don’t waste your time.
I hate to complain but all the alerts and calls to go inland and to higher ground ( huh? not in Grand Cayman, bobo) were rather confusing and therefore scary.
‘out of abundance of caution’…..zzzzzzzzzzzzz
any chance that these nonsense warnings can just be directed at hysterical women?
yawn….drama makes the world go around.
two things i will never trust government with: tsunami warnings and hurricane warnings.
they have lied to us too many times in recent past and ignored common sense.
It’s too deep around Cayman for tsunami’s. Please stop spreading fear and panic whenever we have an earthquake.