Lower stamp duty comes into effect for Caymanians

(CNS): Local people looking to buy their first or even second home can now look forward to enjoying a lower stamp duty rate than non-Caymanians and overseas owners. The regulations that paved the way for the cut were gazetted on 2 February and are now in effect. The change stems from a private member’s motion brought by Opposition Leader Joey Hew and accepted by the government.

The amendment increases the value of properties on which stamp duty will be exempted or reduced for first and second-time Caymanian buyers and expands the concessions to properties in all areas of Cayman.

For first-time Caymanian buyers, stamp duty is removed completely on the purchase of property valued up to $550,000 and applied at a reduced rate of 3.75% for properties valued between $550,000 and $650,000 on the amount over the $550,000 threshold only.

For second-time Caymanian buyers, stamp duty will be charged at a rate of 3.75% on properties worth $600,000 or less. The increased property value thresholds have been in place operationally at the Stamp Duty commissioner’s discretion since September 2023.

Under the Stamp Duty Act, the stamp duty commissioner is the finance minister.

The regulations allow the concessionary rates for Caymanian buyers to apply to all properties throughout Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands. Previously, the stamp duty concessions for Caymanians didn’t apply to properties in specified locations, including the Seven Mile Beach area and some areas along Eastern Avenue and North Church Street.

The regulations do not change stamp duty rates for non-Caymanian buyers, which will continue to be levied at 7.5% on all properties, regardless of the value or location.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the current finance minister, said the amendments were “positive for Caymanian people” as they would now be able to receive the stamp duty concessions when buying property throughout the Cayman Islands.