Lindsay seeking team committed to environment

Alric Lindsay

(CNS): Alric Lindsay, a financial services executive, has thrown his hat in the political ring again in a third attempt to take the seat of George Town South, which is now open. Once again, Lindsay is campaigning as an independent but is open to aligning with a party or group if he can be convinced they will prioritise protecting the environment, balance growth within an updated long-term development plan, and adhere to good governance, especially transparency and accountability.

“Such a party would also provide solutions for other core issues facing the country, especially Caymanians,” he said.

