Lack of referendum financing rules creates free-for-all

(CNS): Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has confirmed there are no rules in the Referendum Law to prevent anyone from anywhere spending unlimited money to promote any side of the three questions that will be put to voters on 30 April. Deputy Premier Kenneth Bryan successfully steered the bill through the House on Wednesday, which means that voters will be asked if they support the concept of cruise berthing facilities, a national lottery and the decriminalisation of an unspecified amount of ganja. However, the law says nothing about how the campaigns are to be funded.

Read the full story in the CNS Election Section. Catch up with all the latest news on the 2025 General Election and comment.