Inflation report reflects last year’s cost of living pain

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office has released the inflation report for the third quarter of 2024, which revealed that the economic pressure Cayman Islands residents were feeling last year continues to be one of the biggest problems the next government will need to tackle. At the end of September, after several years of constantly rising prices, inflation spiked again by 4.1%, eating into already fully stretched household budgets.

According to the report, In September 2024, the consumer price Iindex (CPI) was 135.7, up 4.1% over the same point in 2023 and up 2.2% from the midway point of 2024, pushing the average inflation rate for the first nine months of the year to 2.4% after a decline in the cost of living during the first six months.

Nine out of the twelve divisions recorded higher price indices. School fee increases drove education costs up by almost 10%, while communication, telephone and internet services as well as equipment were up nearly 9%, and another hike of 5% for housing and utility costs pushed up the inflation rate when compared to the previous year.

The report makes for painful reading since wages have not only failed to keep pace with inflation, they have declined in real terms as the endless flow of imported cheap and exploited labour pushes pay downwards for ordinary workers.

The cost of healthcare, which is particularly difficult for elderly members of the community on inadequate fixed-income pensions, was another area that saw a significant spike. While costs overall increase by around 4.2%, the 9.7% rise in the average price of pharmaceuticals is particularly challenging for elderly residents. A more than 5% spike in the cost of dentistry will hit families hard as as many insurance policies do not cover dental work.

A 10% increase in the cost of water and another 7.6% hike in rents pushed the overall increase in housing and utilities to more than 5% year on year, adding to the community’s cost of living woes.

When it comes to the monthly grocery shop, the pain at the cash register is only getting worse. By the end of the third quarter last year, the overall food basket was up by 2.2%, but that disguises the real suffering.

Dairy produce spiked again by 8.3% and fruit and seafood were up by almost 5%. While tea, coffee and cocoa (2.1%) and oils and fats declined slightly, this followed a massive spike in prices of these goods, which is likely to happen again given the shortages of olives in Europe and coffee in Latin America in particular.

According to the ESO’s Semi-Annual Economic Report, the economy grew by 3.2% in the first six months of 2024. Although this increase in gross domestic product may look good on paper for businesses, it is not helping ordinary people and is further fueling the painful cost of living.

While visitors are driving profits for utility companies, hotels and restaurants, the trickle-down effect is barely touching the sides for working people. The financing and insurance services sector, the largest contributor to GDP, continued to grow, as did the government’s earnings, but very little of the benefit of economic growth is being felt by regular families who have endured more than five years of crippling inflation.