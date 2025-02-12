Independence loses lustre as MPs seek team-ups

(CNS): Twelve independent candidates were elected to office in 2021 alongside seven members of the PPM following a race in which 38 of the 50 candidates campaigned outside of a party or team. Eleven of the twelve elected independents formed PACT, and Dwayne Seymour, who ran in an alliance with the PPM, joined them later. But for the 2025 elections, independence appears to have lost its lustre and only a few candidates will be running as lone wolves.

Nine of the 13 sitting MPs running for re-election have said outright or dropped heavy hints about which party they will be aligned with.

