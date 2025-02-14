HSA appoints new chair after Ozzie’s departure

Yvette Dilbert

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) has appointed Yvette Dilbert as the new board chair after Osbourne “Ozzie” Bodden stepped down after more than three years in the role to hit the campaign trail. Dilbert has a list of relevant health and public policy qualifications and experience, having served as Faith Hospital administrator for 20 years before she retired at the end of 2020.

A release from the HSA said Dilbert played a pivotal role in strengthening healthcare services within the Sister Islands, improving operational efficiency by refining financial and administrative management, ensuring regulatory compliance, and optimising resource allocation. She also managed initiatives related to disaster preparedness, human resources, and specialised medical services.

Her journey with the HSA began in 1974 as a nursing assistant. She became a registered nurse in 1978 and later expanded her expertise by qualifying as a midwife. In 1999, she was promoted to nurse manager before assuming the role of Faith Hospital administrator in April 2000. Officials said her leadership and dedication during her tenure have made a lasting impact on the organisation.

“The HSA is an institution with immense potential, and I deeply understand the vital role it plays in the lives of Caymanians,” she said on taking up the top board job. “Since I first joined, the organisation has grown tremendously in size, and so has the population it serves, but still, it remains resilient and has even played a significant role in responding to various healthcare challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.”

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood welcomed Dilberet’s appointment and her extensive experience in healthcare administration. This, coupled with her deep understanding of the HSA’s operations and challenges, makes her an invaluable asset.

“We are confident in her abilities and look forward to the leadership and vision she will bring to the Board and the HSA as we continue our mission to provide high-quality, accessible, and sustainable healthcare services to the people of the Cayman Islands,” Yearwood said.

“I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr Osbourne Bodden for his many contributions to the improvement and development of this organisation over the past 3.5 years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

In a message to the HSA staff, Bodden wrote that he was honoured and pleased to see the changes and growth of the team and services. “I have personally witnessed and have heard throughout the community of their positive experiences,” he said, adding that his decision to step down was not made lightly.

“However, I am confident that the HSA will continue to shine and serve as the preferred healthcare provider in the Cayman Islands,” he said.

Bodden is running for office on the TCCP ticket against independent incumbent Chris Saunders and CINP candidate Haymond Rankin in the constituency of Bodden Town West.