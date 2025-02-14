Housing report to remain secret as crisis worsens

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has found in the Cayman Islands Government’s favour and ruled that the report by a ministry task force into the country’s housing crisis can remain secret. Although the work was conducted using public money and the government said it would help them tackle one of Cayman’s major social challenges, neither its findings nor recommendations have been revealed to the people.

The Technical Working Group of the Inter-Ministerial Housing Taskforce (Housing Taskforce) was established in 2022, and the CIG also spent money on engaging consultants to help it, undermining its claims that the report is a collection of Cabinet deliberations and therefore cannot be released.

CNS began trying to get the report through the freedom of information process almost a year ago after direct requests to the ministry were declined. Throughout the arduous twelve-month process of trying to get the report released, it was persistently declined, and we eventually asked the ombudsman to intervene through an appeal.

However, that appeal has failed, and while requesting a judicial review remains open to us, the cost and time make it prohibitive.

In a ruling delivered Wednesday afternoon, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone said that because the report was a Cabinet document and a preparatory step in the development of a comprehensive housing policy, the report is protected under section 19(1)(a) of the FOI law because it includes opinions, advice and recommendations.

“The confidential nature of these deliberations is fundamental to the effective functioning of the Cabinet, and disclosure of such exploratory work would undermine its purpose,” she said.

CNS had argued that the report was largely a collection of findings and the result of various research rather than secret Cabinet deliberations.

“Releasing the report would not expose any exchanges that Cabinet may have had or any private discussions, merely what was learned as a result of the cross-ministerial work, as it was not the Cabinet per se that did the actual research work but the various ministries,” we had submitted.

No policy has emerged from the findings of the report, and with just three weeks before Nomination Day — which marks the deadline for any government, never mind a minority one, to roll out any new policies — it appears that members of the public will not get to see either the findings or the recommendations they paid for.

The report is understood to have documented the problem and provided data and the options for resolution. Billed originally as an important document that would be made public, it is now another issue that the UPM failed to address, largely as a result of the continuous disagreements among the coalition.

CNS continues to believe that the true level of our housing crisis and what is believed to be the list of over two dozen recommendations to tackle it should not be secret.

There is no doubt that the lack of affordable accommodation in Cayman is having a far-reaching negative impact on society in myriad ways. It is exacerbated by the government’s failure to curb the excessive luxury development, leading to the sell-off, especially of the land on Grand Cayman, to overseas investors and high-net-worth individuals.