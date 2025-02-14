Housing report to remain secret as crisis worsens
(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has found in the Cayman Islands Government’s favour and ruled that the report by a ministry task force into the country’s housing crisis can remain secret. Although the work was conducted using public money and the government said it would help them tackle one of Cayman’s major social challenges, neither its findings nor recommendations have been revealed to the people.
The Technical Working Group of the Inter-Ministerial Housing Taskforce (Housing Taskforce) was established in 2022, and the CIG also spent money on engaging consultants to help it, undermining its claims that the report is a collection of Cabinet deliberations and therefore cannot be released.
CNS began trying to get the report through the freedom of information process almost a year ago after direct requests to the ministry were declined. Throughout the arduous twelve-month process of trying to get the report released, it was persistently declined, and we eventually asked the ombudsman to intervene through an appeal.
However, that appeal has failed, and while requesting a judicial review remains open to us, the cost and time make it prohibitive.
In a ruling delivered Wednesday afternoon, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone said that because the report was a Cabinet document and a preparatory step in the development of a comprehensive housing policy, the report is protected under section 19(1)(a) of the FOI law because it includes opinions, advice and recommendations.
“The confidential nature of these deliberations is fundamental to the effective functioning of the Cabinet, and disclosure of such exploratory work would undermine its purpose,” she said.
CNS had argued that the report was largely a collection of findings and the result of various research rather than secret Cabinet deliberations.
“Releasing the report would not expose any exchanges that Cabinet may have had or any private discussions, merely what was learned as a result of the cross-ministerial work, as it was not the Cabinet per se that did the actual research work but the various ministries,” we had submitted.
No policy has emerged from the findings of the report, and with just three weeks before Nomination Day — which marks the deadline for any government, never mind a minority one, to roll out any new policies — it appears that members of the public will not get to see either the findings or the recommendations they paid for.
The report is understood to have documented the problem and provided data and the options for resolution. Billed originally as an important document that would be made public, it is now another issue that the UPM failed to address, largely as a result of the continuous disagreements among the coalition.
CNS continues to believe that the true level of our housing crisis and what is believed to be the list of over two dozen recommendations to tackle it should not be secret.
There is no doubt that the lack of affordable accommodation in Cayman is having a far-reaching negative impact on society in myriad ways. It is exacerbated by the government’s failure to curb the excessive luxury development, leading to the sell-off, especially of the land on Grand Cayman, to overseas investors and high-net-worth individuals.
See the OMB’s ruling in the CNS Library and below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government oversight, Policy, Politics
The Adeptus Ridiculous Declares: The Great Housing Crisis Cover-Up – Secrets, Speculation, and Sheer Incompetence!
Ah yes, the Cayman Islands housing crisis—an issue as vast as the ocean and as neglected as common sense in government offices. Property prices soar, rental markets tighten their grip on desperate residents, and Caymanians looking to secure a home in their own country are met with insurmountable walls of bureaucracy, unchecked foreign investment, and complete governmental indifference.
And now, a grand revelation! The government has a report on the crisis—one that contains 27 recommendations to supposedly fix the mess.
Surely, in this time of urgent need, this information will be shared, studied, and used to craft meaningful solutions!
…Right?
Wrong. The report will remain secret. Locked away. Hidden from public eyes.
The people cry out for answers.
The government responds with silence.
The housing crisis worsens.
The officials shrug.
And so, the cycle of incompetence continues.
When There Is No Transparency, There Is No Trust
What possible reason could there be for withholding a housing crisis report from the very people suffering under the crisis?
• Is the data so damning that publicizing it would expose the full extent of policy failure?
• Are the recommendations so impractical that revealing them would cause instant ridicule?
• Or, more likely, does the report contradict the personal and financial interests of those in power?
Because make no mistake—governments do not hide solutions unless those solutions would force them to change their priorities.
And what do we know of their priorities?
• Foreign investors snapping up properties at prices no local can afford.
• Developments geared towards ultra-wealthy elites while ordinary Caymanians are priced out of their own homeland.
• A rental market where landlords squeeze tenants for everything they have while wages stagnate.
• Policy decisions that favor speculation over stability, luxury over livability, and secrecy over transparency.
To refuse to release the housing report is to admit failure—but instead of correcting it, the government has chosen to bury the evidence.
A Crisis Manufactured by Neglect and Greed
Let us examine the current state of housing in Cayman:
• Homeownership? A pipe dream for the majority.
• Renting? Prepare to hand over half your income for a shoebox with a view of a construction site.
• Affordable housing programs? Plagued by bureaucracy, delays, and favoritism.
• Government response? “Let’s conduct a survey.”
Ah yes, a survey! Because nothing says “decisive leadership” like asking people how bad their suffering is while actively refusing to implement solutions.
The Adeptus Ridiculous’ Recommendations (Since the Government Has None)
If the report remains locked away in some forgotten archive, then let us propose actual solutions for this crisis:
1. Full Transparency – Release the Report.
• If the government has nothing to hide, then why hide it?
• Expose the findings, reveal the flaws, and show the people what’s actually being considered.
2. Control Foreign Speculation – Put Caymanians First.
• Introduce tax measures on non-resident property investors to curb speculative buying.
• Implement strict limits on foreign ownership of residential properties without permanent residency.
3. Affordable Housing That Actually Exists.
• Create a regulated, subsidized housing program with a cap on rent increases.
• Enforce stricter zoning laws to prioritize local housing over luxury developments.
4. Wage and Rental Reforms – No More Exploitation.
• Introduce renter protections that prevent landlords from arbitrarily hiking prices.
• Establish a living wage that aligns with the actual cost of living.
5. Crack Down on Corruption and Speculative Development.
• Force large-scale developers to allocate a percentage of their projects to local affordable housing.
• End the cozy backroom deals that let politicians profit while their constituents suffer.
Final Verdict: The Leaders Have No Solutions—Only Secrets
The Cayman Islands government is not suffering from a lack of information. It is suffering from a lack of willpower.
• The solutions exist.
• The data exists.
• The crisis is real.
And yet, rather than act, they bury the truth and hope the public stops asking questions.
How much longer will Caymanians accept this?
How many more must be driven into financial ruin before action is taken?
The Adeptus Ridiculous watches, but history suggests we will be watching this failure unfold for quite some time.
The last thing that any of the politicians who have had power over the past 10 years wants is evidence of how bad the situation that they created is.
I find it difficult to believe that there were no parts of the report that were factual in nature…some of it should have been released. However, considering the Ombudsman obtained her job as a political appointment rather than based on merit, this ruling comes as no surprise.
It could be that the paid consultants made recommendations that either cannot be put in place or the politicians want to control the recommended measures and haven’t figured out how to do that yet.
They have also been fighting over who gets what out of the budget with Ju Ju putting her foot down for the school.
They were not in harmony and had no manifesto as a group of independents so what did anyone expect to come out of this?
It does not seem to matter who we elect nobody cares about the average citizen. If there anyone we can turn to.
Well we know that almost all of our politicians are corrupt and/or useless so we have nothing to lose by replacing them.
I sort of get where Sharon is coming from but I cannot agree with the logic.
Refusal on the basis that this document is “fundamental to the effective functioning of the Cabinet” is almost comical as it fails to take into account that there is no possibility that this Cabinet will ever function effectively.
Yet so many Caymanians are homeless or on the verge of homelessness, myself included…