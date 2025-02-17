Gunmen take cash, valuables in West Bay home invasion

(CNS): The RCIPS is investigating an aggravated burglary that took place at an address on Powery Road in West Bay at around 11pm on Saturday. During a busy weekend for police officers, they responded to a report that three masked men, one carrying a firearm, had entered the residence. They stole cash and valuables from the occupants and then fled the location.

No shots were fired, and no one was physically hurt during the incident. The suspects are described as being short with dark complexions and dark clothing.

The matter is currently under investigation by West Bay CID, anyone with any information is asked to contact 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.