Gov’t begins ID card rollout to ministry’s civil servants

Sample eID

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National ID Programme will begin a pilot rollout on Friday among government workers after Cabinet approved the relevant regulations. The Ministry of Social Development and Innovation (MSDI) and the eGov department will issue the first National ID cards to internal team members and key ministry personnel involved in the project.

The first phase will focus on a smooth operation of the issuance process, allowing the eGov team to fine-tune systems and deal with any issues before widening the rollout. The cards will eventually be available to all residents who opt in to the programme.

The approval of the regulations paves the way for eGov to begin printing the official cards, which will be followed by rigorous testing, system refinements and the launch of a pilot programme to ensure the process is efficient, secure and user-friendly. Once this critical phase is complete, the rollout will continue, first with civil servants, followed by the general public.

The project has been in the works for many years, but the groundwork began under the last PPM administration spearheaded by Joey Hew, who is now the opposition leader. Then André Ebanks moved the project towards the finish line with the rollout of the law. Since he resigned from Cabinet, the final move on this project to get the regulations approved was left in the hands of Kenneth Bryan, who took over Ebanks’ portfolio in November.

Bryan said the National Identity Programme is a crucial step forward in modernising public services and providing residents with a secure and convenient form of identification.

“This initiative is about more than just a card; it represents progress, innovation, and a commitment to enhancing the way Caymanians and residents interact with government services,” Bryan said at the official launch.

“As we embark on this journey, our focus remains on ensuring that the system is seamless, secure, and built with the needs of the people in mind. There is still work to be done, but today, I want to recognise and thank the dedicated teams across government who have worked tirelessly to bring us to this point.”

MSDI Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks, who has been working on the project for several years, said the start was the “result of tireless efforts, strategic planning, and collaboration across government”.

Officials stressed that the National Identity Programme is completely voluntary and will be available to all residents, offering everyone who calls these islands home the flexibility to decide if and when they wish to participate. For those who opt in, the card will provide a range of benefits, including enhanced security, greater convenience, and access to future digital features — all at no cost.

The public should be aware that no applications for the eID are being accepted at this time. Residents are asked to “stay tuned for updates about the programme’s progress and upcoming developments” as the department continues the implementation.