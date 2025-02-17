Glass recycling restarts as Flower using it in blocks

(L-R) Flowers Group CEO Frank Flowers, Flowers Group Director Dara Flowers Burke, Minister Dwayne Seymour, DEH Director Richard Simms, DEH Assistant Director Solid Waste Michael Haworth, and DEH Recycling Supervisor Angello Roye

(CNS): Members of the public can go back to dropping off their glass at the various Department of Environmental Health (DEH) depots when they take their aluminium and type 1 and 2 plastics for recycling. The Flowers Group has partnered with the DEH after securing a crusher so they can use the glass in their blocks and help reduce the amount of garbage going into the landfill, which is facing an ever more uncertain future.

The UPM government has not yet extricated itself from the deal with Dart that finally went south this summer, but it has not begun a new process to tackle the country’s waste management problem. As a result, the clock is now ticking on the George Town dump, which could run out of space before the next government manages to resolve the problem — something successful administrations have been unable to do for almost two decades.

But the more recycling the country can undertake, the longer the DEH can eke out the landfill, given that the government also failed to promote the reduction and reuse of waste or to deliver on the long-awaited single-use plastic ban.

DEH Director Richard Simms said the resumption of the glass recycling programme aims not only to reduce the environmental impact of glass waste but also to promote sustainable practices among residents.

“This public-private partnership fosters a sense of camaraderie and community while highlighting the collective responsibility in preserving the natural beauty of the Cayman Islands. It’s also a sustainable step forward to a cleaner and brighter future. We are looking forward to a long-standing working relationship with the Flowers Group,” he added.

The crushed glass is being used in a new type of block being manufactured by Flowers “Our goal is to create success for the Cayman Islands for generations to come,” said Frank Flowers, the firm’s managing director. “This project is a small part of the bigger picture to achieve this objective. We are thrilled to recycle glass products locally and repurpose these materials into our building products ushering a new wave of sustainability for the Cayman Islands building industry.”