George Town revamp too late for many businesses
(CNS): After years of dusty, disruptive roadworks, millions of dollars in public cash, numerous changes, delays, and the loss of several businesses, the George Town Revitalization Initiative is almost complete, according to a planning ministry release. As the end is in sight for the GTRI, which is effectively the partial repaving of three streets and the addition of some street furniture, saplings and other features, most roads in George Town’s business district are finally open.
Edward and Main Streets reopened Monday, which the release said was a “milestone”, marking the near completion of the project.
However, the costly and frustratingly long, drawn-out period, which has reportedly seen more than 55 changes to the original plans, has been too much for several small cafes and shops. Regardless of the ultimate goal of the GTRI to make the capital more pedestrian-friendly, a number of small businesses were unable to endure the years of massively reduced footfall.
It has also caused traffic chaos in the capital for the last five years. The project was delayed once again this month because of a tsunami warning. Although the warning lasted for no more than a couple of hours last weekend, it shelved the work for another week.
The release said there is still more work to do on “traffic flow improvements” after utility poles at the Shedden Road/Main Street and Edward Street/Shedden Road intersections are removed.
“The Ministry of PAHITD and GTRI appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation throughout this project,” the ministry stated in a release. “The revitalization of George Town marks a major milestone in modernising the capital, fostering a pedestrian-friendly, vibrant, and accessible town centre that supports businesses and residents alike.”
However, some believe the entire project has done nothing but add to the capital’s traffic woes, put people out of business and turned George Town into a ghost town, with major works going on over Christmas that hit shops in the area even harder than usual.
A report published Tuesday in the Cayman Compass by James Whittaker said the project was supposed to breathe life into the capital. Instead, business owners say it is choking them out, and many are seeking compensation for their loss of profit, for which they blame the mismanagement of this lengthy and disruptive project with very little benefit.
Various business owners who have clung on through the years of work and watched their business decrease by as much as 60% told Whittaker that the problem in George Town is not how it looks but the lack of parking.
According to the ministry, there are close to 15,000 concreted parking spaces in George Town, but most of them are off-limits to regular drivers and sit empty all day long. The spaces are part of inappropriate and outdated planning regulations that the government has failed to address, which require every building to have excessive amounts of parking even when the office blocks they serve have few guests.
Meanwhile, many of the retail stores and other small businesses in the centre of town barely have one parking spot each, and in recent weeks, the construction staff working on the project have even taken those spots.
Despite their complaints about the disruption, the dust, the parking issues, and their loss of business as a direct result, those who spoke to the ministry told Whittaker that they were offered no apologies and their concerns were dismissed.
Robinson Corruption ooops construction I meant to say.the minister’s Consigliere is flush with $$$ buying and building complexes from GT to Newlands!
The GT revitalization project is a warning to all of us about how Cayman’s politician’s and civil service cannot manage their way out of a paper bag.
Rather than look at the core problems of parking and improving traffic flow on an island with more and more cars, they started a vanity project which has cost us all millions of dollars, taken years and will end up making Georgetown worse off.
They closed off one of the capital’s main thoroughfares, Cardinal Avenue, which played an important role in moving traffic away from the water front and through town, especially at busy times.
And then they decided to mess up the post office junction which seemed to be work just fine. They have been working on this junction for about 18 months – why?
We need a different approach to every project that politicians approve in Cayman. Every time they are asked to approve something they need to ask themselves 1 question:
– If I had to pay for this project out of my own savings would I approve it? Especially if I was only going to be paid back if the project was successful.
Whether it is a school in the Brac for 200 kids, costing $75m or the GT revitilsation project every government project should start with this question.
This fraud has gone on long enough follow the money and the kickbacks to certain political henchmen and donors new government need to look into this and hold those responsible for this utter bullshit! businesses need to sued them too.
55 changes to the original plans, and no Wishing Well has been added. Craziness!
Apart from the stifling heat, heavy rains, lack of parking, ugly buildings, and cars still everwhere you look, this pedestrian zone is going to work out just great! (this is full-on sarcasm mode, by the way. Like, maximum sarcasm levels)