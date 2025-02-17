Fire crews rescue workers stuck in cherry picker
(CNS): The police, fire officers and emergency services were dispatched to Fort Street in George Town around 6pm Saturday after reports that two people working at the location were trapped in a cherry picker lift. Using one of the workers’ extended ladders, they were able to rescue them. The RCIPS said that as the fire service attempted to rescue the workers, police officers cleared the area of pedestrians and motorists.
Emergency medical services remained on standby to assist where needed. The two people were removed from the lift without injury.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Must have been a big cherry tree. Glad they made it down alright. Well done to the emergency services.
Should have left them for a while. Overextended the boom…
Of course opening the pressure relief valve would have worked but no let’s do it the hard way