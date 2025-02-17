Fire crews rescue workers stuck in cherry picker

Workers rescued from cherry picker lift (from social media)

(CNS): The police, fire officers and emergency services were dispatched to Fort Street in George Town around 6pm Saturday after reports that two people working at the location were trapped in a cherry picker lift. Using one of the workers’ extended ladders, they were able to rescue them. The RCIPS said that as the fire service attempted to rescue the workers, police officers cleared the area of pedestrians and motorists.

Emergency medical services remained on standby to assist where needed. The two people were removed from the lift without injury.