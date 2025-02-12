Drivers start 2025 with high number of crashes

RCIPS traffic unit officers (file photo)

(CNS): The RCIPS responded to 92 collisions last week, indicating that 2025 could be another terrible year on Grand Cayman’s roads, with many drivers continuing to ignore the police when they urge them to take more care. Fortunately, most of these crashes only caused damage to vehicles, and very few people were injured.

Five collisions involved drivers who were arrested on suspicion of DUI. Three more people were also arrested for DUI over the weekend in proactive police stops. One of those drivers was stopped after a check with the vehicle registration handheld scanner revealed that the licence had been expired for over four years.

Police reminded the public to practice safe driving habits, not to drink and drive, reduce speed, and pay 100% attention to driving. They especially urged people not to use mobile phones while driving.

“As we move further into 2025, it remains as important as ever to stay safe on our roads,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Persons are still taking unnecessary risks when driving, making it very unsafe for themselves and other road users, which is why we continue to prosecute motorists who do so.”

However, Ebanks pointed out that there are still many responsible drivers.

“We would like to recognise and thank the members of our community who do continue to ensure their safety and the safety of others by making good driving decisions and driving defensively, which means driving with caution, following the rules of the road and being aware of your surroundings so that you can identify and avoid dangerous road situations,” he said.