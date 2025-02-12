Drivers start 2025 with high number of crashes
(CNS): The RCIPS responded to 92 collisions last week, indicating that 2025 could be another terrible year on Grand Cayman’s roads, with many drivers continuing to ignore the police when they urge them to take more care. Fortunately, most of these crashes only caused damage to vehicles, and very few people were injured.
Five collisions involved drivers who were arrested on suspicion of DUI. Three more people were also arrested for DUI over the weekend in proactive police stops. One of those drivers was stopped after a check with the vehicle registration handheld scanner revealed that the licence had been expired for over four years.
Police reminded the public to practice safe driving habits, not to drink and drive, reduce speed, and pay 100% attention to driving. They especially urged people not to use mobile phones while driving.
“As we move further into 2025, it remains as important as ever to stay safe on our roads,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Persons are still taking unnecessary risks when driving, making it very unsafe for themselves and other road users, which is why we continue to prosecute motorists who do so.”
However, Ebanks pointed out that there are still many responsible drivers.
“We would like to recognise and thank the members of our community who do continue to ensure their safety and the safety of others by making good driving decisions and driving defensively, which means driving with caution, following the rules of the road and being aware of your surroundings so that you can identify and avoid dangerous road situations,” he said.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Make the driving test harder and over the next 5 years retest everyone to the new standard as their licence expires.
DVDL should know many licences are going to expire every month so they can train examinors and staff-up accordingly to meet demand. It really isn’t that hard
And for the love of God sort the buses out…
Come on team, this is a ridiculous start to the year. I can’t believe we’ve only managed 92 crashes, you can do better than that! Sheesh.
There were at least two more fender benders this morning that snarled the traffic (even worse than usual) heading into town. Traffic was still backed up on South Church Street at 9:20 am, and that wasn’t just because of the cruise ships.
We are importing way too many cars. We have too many distracted drivers. We have too many drivers who care about nobody else but themselves.
Road to zero…hmmm, if the strategy is to have all cars crashed by then, thus eliminating vehicles in the road, then yes, we can aim for zero deaths!
As for the DUI in a car 4 years out of licensing (and therefore inspection), I can say with some certainty that this driver and vehicle have been driving all over for those 4 years, no doubt intoxicated, but the lax enforcement has made this possible. Yay for RCIPS.
Maybe start enforcement on the Esterly Tibbetts from the ALT roundabout to Batabano and back. Maniacs getting away with speeding and reckless driving daily, and they are all not Jamaicans.
DVDL has made it too easy to get a drivers license, thus the reasons for too many crashes. It is easier to get a drivers license than a work permit and you know how hard that is.
What is the pass rate for drivers doing a road exam? 100% (not written). with 90% crashing within the first two years.
we need a change. We can’t continue with low driving standards and the worst drivers in the world.
People lives matter. The government needs to review this Departmsnt.
License got nothing to do with drivers violating the laws. Many licensed drivers, including Caymanians driving like their hair on fire every damn day.
all these foreigners here that never owned a car before in their lives, most passed by corrupt Cayman license offices (as seen on the news) clearly have no business on our roads. Caymans road ways have become a plague.
I see drivers speeding, dangerously overtaking in the turning lane, not stopping for pedestrians at crosswalks, using their phones while driving and reckless dirt bikers when I go for jogs on West Bay Road. I see it constantly in the evening / night.
You know what I don’t see?
The traffic police.
Want less accidents? Enforce the traffic laws!
People don’t seem to care how dangerous it is to overtake in the turning lane.
It’s so frustrating to be driving the speed limit on a road with heavy foot traffic and to be overtaken aggressively at nearly twice the speed limit.
I know West Bay Road used to have a 40mph speed limit, but that changed years ago. I can’t wrap my head around why the police don’t enforce the law.