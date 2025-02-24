Downtown restaurant hit in daylight armed robbery

Machete-wielding robber captured by the restaurant’s CCTV (from social media)

(CNS): Police are investigating yet another armed robbery after a masked man wielding a machete burst into the Latin Taste Restaurant in Central George Town on Friday at around 4pm and demanded cash. The robber took an undisclosed quantity of cash and fled the scene on foot, headed down Mary Street. Police officers searched the area, but there was no sign of him. No one was physically injured during the incident.

The robbery is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.