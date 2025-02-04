DoT signs $26M deal with US advertising agency

Tourism Director Rosa Harris

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) has signed a more than $26.2 million contract with Harmelin Media to take care of its US media planning and buying services for the next five years. According to a release from the CIDOT, the Philadelphia-based agency will be responsible for providing “overall strategic guidance, data-driven insight and analysis with both business to business and direct to consumer advertising campaigns across a variety of platforms including digital, print, broadcast and streaming”.

CIDOT officials described Harmelin Media as one of the largest independent media service companies in the United States, with a track record of delivering consistent sales growth for major brands. According to the release, the company was appointed after a competitive tender that went through the procurement office.

“In an ever-changing US media landscape, it is critical that the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism have a US media planning and buying agency that understands not only where our potential visitors are consuming media, but also how to reach them at every step of the decision-making process to ensure that the Cayman Islands remains a premier destination for the United States traveller,” said Tourism Director Rosa Harris.

“Harmelin’s expertise in understanding the US consumer will be crucial as CIDOT looks to refine its advertising mix to effectively target US travellers amongst an increasingly competitive travel marketplace.”

Harris said that Harmelin’s proprietary Harmonee data analysis platform is sophisticated and built to provide market consumer intelligence.

“The Harmonee platform set Harmelin media as the top bidder due to the firm’s large investment in technology solutions and impressively offering an in-house team led by their chief of technology and amplified with a director of digital services on the day-to-day team,” she stated.

“The Harmelin bid and positioning with a technology and data-driven solutions approach to media buying and placement gave Harmelin a significant competitive advantage in the procurement project.” She added that the ultimate goal is to deploy an innovative media plan to deliver incremental growth and untapped new audiences to continue to increase visitors to the Cayman Islands.

Harmelin’s president, Mary Meder, said Harmelin has fallen in love with the Cayman Islands. “The Harmonee tools we’ve built are perfect to address CIDOT’s need to ensure every dollar is expertly invested to maximize the number of visitors to the islands and their length of stay,” she said.

“Specifically, our Helix analytics platform will merge CIDOT’s customs and arrival data with publicly available travel sources to hyper-target the right communities across the right media channels with the right frequency.

“We have a long history of driving visitation growth for tourism destinations, and we’re excited to put that experience to work for CIDOT. We take very seriously the responsibility to grow tourism that CIDOT is entrusting us with, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership,” Meder added.

The contract award comes in the wake of concerns raised by the offshore sector that despite the huge disparity between tourism’s contribution to the economy and the far greater funds that the financial services sector generates for the economy and government coffers, as well as the number of local people it employs in higher paid jobs, the government has shortchanged the sector when it comes to promotion and marketing.

Speaking at the recent Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, Cayman Finance CEO Steve McIntosh said the industry body had made strides in raising the profile of the financial services sector, but it needed more support.

“The challenge is not having fear to speak the truth. We must avoid the trap of failing to support our own financial industry,” he said as he called for increased investment. “Without these investments, we cannot sustain, let alone grow, our success,” McIntosh warned.