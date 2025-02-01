Discussion paper details new Caymanian Protection Act

WORC offices on Mary Street

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has published a ‘Discussion White Paper’ on amending the Immigration (Transition) Act (2022 Revision) to make a number of changes to how foreign residents can become Caymanian. It proposes making it longer to secure permanent residency or status but simplifying the acquisition by descent.

The changes would require work permit holders who want to change jobs to leave the island for one year before they start a new position. The government also proposes renaming the legislation the Caymanian Protection Act, the original name of the 1971 law, to “better reflect its purpose”.

As Border Control Minister Dwayne Seymour laid the discussion paper in parliament on Friday, he said little about the proposed changes, merely asking the public to peruse the document and “give as much feedback as possible”.

In the introduction, ministry officials point to the challenges that have arisen due to the significant size of the expatriate community in relation to the local population and the concerns Caymanians have about preserving their cultural heritage and national identity amidst the growing presence of foreign workers.

“To address these realities, it is imperative that our immigration legislation evolves to balance the need

for effective migration management with the protection of Caymanian interests,” the paper states. “To ensure long-term sustainability, it is important to thoughtfully manage immigration so that the

growth of the expatriate population aligns with the country’s capacity to provide essential services.”

The officials also raise the concern that the country’s heavy reliance on a large expatriate workforce could make the jurisdiction vulnerable to economic fluctuations and changes in global migration trends. “A modernized framework will ensure that the Cayman Islands remains resilient in the face of shifting migration dynamics while fostering economic growth and social stability.”

The paper states that its purpose is to implement revenue-generating measures associated with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) by increasing fees and fines and to improve the immigration framework to better address the evolving needs of the Cayman Islands.

One of the most significant changes is a proposal to extend the period of time a work permit holder must reside on the island before they can apply for permanent residency from eight to nine years. To discourage work permit holders from job hopping, they would have to leave the Cayman Islands for at least one year if they change jobs.

The document proposes extending the time a spouse of a permanent resident or a Caymanian must be married and resident before they can apply for status. It also introduces a new five-year certificate for farmers that can be renewed once to support local agriculture and sustainability. Meanwhile, the existing certificate for specialist caregivers will no longer convey employment rights to spouses and dependents.

The proposed changes to the law would clearly define different types of Caymanian status. A “Caymanian as of right” would become a “Native Caymanian”, a “Caymanian by entitlement” would become a “Caymanian by Dependency”, and those who are granted status by Cabinet through time or naturalisation would be a “Caymanian by Grant”.

The document outlines proposals to improve collaboration and information sharing between WORC and other government entities, such as the police, border control, and the Department of Financial Assistance, as well as to promote and facilitate the employment of Caymanians. The financial situation of potential permit holders, residents and status holders would be scrutinized more closely to ensure their ability to support themselves and their dependents.

However, the document does not appear to address any of the fundamental issues relating to the point system that leads to permanent residency. The current regime has landed the government in court on several occasions, as applicants have successfully challenged the arbitrary nature of how points are allocated in a PR application.

The document is now open for public consultation and anyone wishing to comment on the potential legislation has until 5pm Monday, 3 March. Submissions should be sent to the ministry via email to mebc@gov.ky