CUC says bills are getting cheaper as fuel rates fall

Artist’s rendition in 2022 of the proposed energy storage facility behind the Hydesville Substation in West Bay

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s power provider has said that residents have seen a fall in their January bill this year by around 16% compared to the first month of 2024. CUC said the investment it has made in the transition to a renewable, resilient and affordable energy system is now showing up in bills. Residential customers with a 2024 average household consumption of 1,162 kilowatt-hours per month will see a drop or around CI$63.57 on last year for the same amount of electricity consumption.

Last month the energy charge for average residential consumption decreased by CI$1.51 when compared to December 2024. This relates to the reduction in the energy charge as previously outlined in rate change announcements in 2024 and 2023. CUC said in a press release that it had successfully delivered three critical projects to support the transition to a renewable, resilient and affordable energy system.

CUC said that during 2024 it improved the fuel efficiency to three generating units. It also delivered two 10-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage systems (BESS) to reduce the reliance on diesel and worked on boosting network resilience through undergrounding major transmission and distribution lines in the Linford Pierson Highway. This will support the safe delivery of electricity to local hospitals and police stations during weather events, the company added.

CUC said the first two projects allowed for savings to customers through a combination of reduced fuel prices and the improved fuel efficiency of the units that have undergone the life-cycle upgrade. The first life-cycle upgrade was completed at the end of March, the second at the end of June and the third in December.

A comparison of fuel rates between January 2025 and last year showed a decline of CI$0.0568 per kWh. For the average residential customer with a kWh total of 1,162, which is a savings of CI$66. Fuel rates are calculated and issued on a two-month lag, so anticipated savings to customers, specifically from these projects, were first realised in June 2024.

“As a capital-intensive industry, the utility sector requires continuous investment in innovative projects,” said CUC President and CEO Richard Hew. “CUC remains committed to delivering the least cost, highly reliable, and cleaner energy service to the people of Grand Cayman. We take this opportunity to

remind customers to remain vigilant in the monitoring of their consumption through the MyCUC portal.”

The company said it was committed to supporting the Cayman Islands’ renewable energy targets and moving forward with projects where consumer benefits outweigh the costs. But at this stage, although the National Energy Policy calls for 100% of Cayman’s energy to come from renewables in the next 20 years, less than 4% of power currently comes from green sources, making the target extremely ambitious.

CUC continues to be locked in a battle with the regulator, OfReg, over the production and control of renewable energy, both of whom have been blamed for the painfully slow move to reduce the country’s reliance on oil for power.

“The BESS project, at the Prospect and Hydesville Substation locations commissioned in October 2024, will, however, enable increased renewable penetration on the grid and reduce dependency on fossil fuel imports,” CUC stated. “Further savings are anticipated as additional projects are completed, including the life-cycle upgrades to the two remaining generating units that are a part of the life-cycle upgrade project.”

Meanwhile, the undergrounding project is a part of CUC’s resiliency programme, a portion of which was completed in 2024. This project successfully put underground a section of major transmission and distribution lines throughout the Linford Pierson Highway, enabling improved electricity provision to key infrastructure in the George Town area, such as local hospitals and police stations, thus ensuring reduced interruption to service after a major weather event has occurred.

In May 2024, CUC announced the potential need for load shedding due to electricity demand surpassing the installed generation. It said it was able to avoid the need to institute scheduled outages before the arrival of leased generation. The company has leased even smaller, costly generators to meet the island’s growing demand for power.

But this is a short-term endeavour, officials stated, as the company is committed to advancing sustainable alternatives by developing large-scale renewable energy solutions to reduce reliance on additional diesel generation.